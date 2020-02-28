It is time to start the nomination process for next year’s Centerville Athletic Hall of Fame.
If you wish to nominate a former Centerville High School athlete to the Hall of Fame, please send the following information to Rich Parker, High School AD:
-Persons name
-Year graduated
Criteria for Selection:
-Must be at least 5 years out of school
-Must be a graduate of Centerville High School
-After nomination need a second vote from at least one committee member
-Be a positive role model
-Whenever possible be a member of the Homecoming honor classes: 10, 25, 50
-Post-graduation accomplishments
-Athlete
-Professional
-Community
All nominations should be in the H.S. Athletic Director’s office by March 27, 2020.