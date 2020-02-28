Centerville

It is time to start the nomination process for next year’s Centerville Athletic Hall of Fame.

If you wish to nominate a former Centerville High School athlete to the Hall of Fame, please send the following information to Rich Parker, High School AD:

-Persons name

-Year graduated

Criteria for Selection:

-Must be at least 5 years out of school

-Must be a graduate of Centerville High School

-After nomination need a second vote from at least one committee member

-Be a positive role model

-Whenever possible be a member of the Homecoming honor classes: 10, 25, 50

-Post-graduation accomplishments

-Athlete

-Professional

-Community

All nominations should be in the H.S. Athletic Director’s office by March 27, 2020.

