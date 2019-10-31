The Centerville girls basketball team will be putting on a girls youth camp hosted by Centerville girls basketball coach Nic Belloma and former Fairfield girls basketball coach Jennie Donels.
The camp is for girls in grades two through six and will run on Sundays (3-5 p.m.) and Wednesdays (5-6:30 p.m.) from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18 at Howar Middle School Gym.
It will be a 10-day camp that will focus on skills and drills to be a successful basketball player in the future.
There is no pre-registration required, simply show up on Sunday, Nov. 10 to fill out basic information, pay and your daughter will be ready to have fun and learn some of the basics needed to be a successful basketball player.
For more information, contact Nic Belloma at nic.belloma@centervillek12.org.