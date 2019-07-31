The Centerville football team will be once again holding their annual football camps this year at Paul Johnson Field.
The high school camp will be from Aug. 7-9 from 4-7 p.m. on those days.
The elementary and junior high camp (grades 4-8) will be from Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.
Camp forms can be filled out at the first day of the camps.
There is a cost to attend the camps. Participants will also receive a Big Red Football Camp t-shirt.
For more information, contact Matt Kovacevich at 641-856-7943.