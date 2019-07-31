Centerville logo

File photo

The Centerville football team will be once again holding their annual football camps this year at Paul Johnson Field.

The high school camp will be from Aug. 7-9 from 4-7 p.m. on those days.

The elementary and junior high camp (grades 4-8) will be from Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to noon on both days.

Camp forms can be filled out at the first day of the camps.

There is a cost to attend the camps. Participants will also receive a Big Red Football Camp t-shirt.

For more information, contact Matt Kovacevich at 641-856-7943.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags