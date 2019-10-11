OSCEOLA — The first real frigid football night saw a pair of teams hungry for a win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Centerville would travel to Osceola and come away with a convincing 43-13 win over the Clarke Indians.
With the temperature sitting in the 30’s, this caused several problems for the boys on the field. It took them a little time to get acclimated to the hard ball as Centerville had a couple of bad snaps and Clarke lost two fumbles to Gage Moorman.
The Big Reds took advantage of those turnovers with touchdowns runs from Quinton Koestner and McCain Oden to go ahead 14-0 after the first quarter.
Oden returned to form on Friday, hitting his holes and being a difficult runner to bring down while finishing with four rushing touchdowns.
After leading 21-0 at the half, Centerville increased their lead to 43-0 with a pair of touchdowns from Oden and a passing touchdown from Sawyer Wardlow to Gage Carson.
Clarke spoiled the shutout with a pair of late touchdowns.
Centerville (4-3, 2-1) returns home on Friday at 7 p.m. to face Saydel (0-7, 0-3)