When you score on every possession in the first half, that tends to be a good formula for winning. Centerville did just that on their way to a 69-20 runaway win against Saydel on windy Friday night.
The Big Reds scored on all seven of their offensive possessions in the first half while recovering two Saydel fumbles.
Quinton Koestner had four total touchdowns in the first quarter (three rushing, one passing). He had touchdown runs of 10, 25 and 18 yards while connecting with Trent McCann on a beautiful 24-yard touchdown pass.
McCain Oden then joined in on the fun, scoring Centerville’s next three touchdowns on the ground. Those touchdown runs were four, 40 and 34 yards, respectively.
Centerville led 42-0 after the first quarter and would put their backups in for the remainder of the way.
Sawyer Wardlow picked up a pair of touchdowns in the first half. His first was six-yard run before hitting Caden Sales deep for a 43-yard touchdown just before the half to put Centerville ahead 63-6 after two quarters of play.
Saydel added a couple of scores in the second half while Centerville’s lone score was a Wardlow swing pass to Cade Mosley for an 11-yard touchdown.
Kids rushed on the field after the game as everyone was happy for paper hat night where the little boys and girls could get the autographs of their favorite players.
Centerville (5-3, 3-1) will celebrate senior night next week with a showdown against PCM (6-2, 3-1) at Paul Johnson Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.