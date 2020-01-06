MORAVIA — This was an intriguing matchup to start 2020. Two teams featuring elite scorers in Centerville’s Matthew McDonald (23.6 PPG) and Carson Brown (20.6 PPG) looked like they could force a potentially high-scoring dual. Instead, those two were held to 23 points combined as Centerville picked up a 67-45 win at Moravia.
It was a low-scoring battle at the start which looked to have played into Moravia’s hands as they held a 6-4 advantage five minutes into the game.
But that would be the Mohawks’ lone lead as Centerville rattled off a 16-2 run over the next six minutes of game time to gain a double-digit lead.
The Big Reds were able to force contested Moravia jumpers and quickly got out and ran in transition where they were able to thrive. Centerville held Moravia to just two made baskets in the second quarter as they built a 36-16 lead at the break.
After a scoreless first half, Centerville were able to get McDonald going down low with the senior center scoring seven of his nine points in the third to help the Big Reds maintain their 20-point advantage in the second half.
Centerville guards Brady Kauzlarich and Quinton Koestner enjoyed big performances to open the new year. Kauzlarich scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks. Koestner finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting while adding five rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Brown led Moravia with 14 points while Brett Cormeny added 11 points.
Moravia (5-4) hits the road to face Orient-Macksburg (0-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Centerville (3-5) returns home to battle Fairfield (1-6) on Monday at 7:45 p.m.