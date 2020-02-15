KNOXVILLE — The Big Red trio is heading back to Des Moines. Centerville’s Matthew Lewis, Kayden Kauzlarich and Nathaniel Genobana all punched their tickets to the State Tournament by taking first place at Saturday’s jam-packed district meet in a Knoxville.
No. 1 Lewis (25-2) had a bracket featuring three ranked wrestlers which he needed to get through both to get first place. He started against No. 7 Colby Wiederholt (36-6) of Van Meter-Earlham in the semifinals. A back and forth first period put Lewis ahead 6-2. The two-time state champ then worked his way through the final two periods to come away with 7-3 decision.
Lewis would meet No. 3 Brock Beck (41-2) of Grinnell in the first place match. This one was a classic. Lewis was able to take advantage in the first two periods by moving his hips well with both wrestlers grabbing onto each other’s leg looking for a takedown.
Lewis held a 4-1 lead going into the third period but Beck wasn’t finished. Beck started the period down but earned a reversal before allowing Lewis to escape to cut the deficit to 5-3. In the dying moments of the period, Beck would shoot and get the takedown, nearly putting Lewis on his back in the process. But just before the clock struck zero, Lewis was able to roll up Beck.
The two refs would take some time to deliberate after the match and would decide to give Lewis the reversal and ultimately a 7-5 victory as the boos rang in from the Grinnell supporters and cheers came from the Centerville faithful. Lewis advances to his third straight state tournament and may have another huge meeting with Beck in Des Moines.
No. 3 Kauzlarich (38-2) continued his strong momentum into districts at 132 pounds. He would pick up a second round pin of Carlisle’s Peter Comer (31-13) to advance to the finals. There he would wrestle No. 9 Landon Fenton (42-8) of PCM. Kauzlarich was looking to score early and got into a nice flow with three takedowns in the opening period to go up 6-2. Fenton was able to pull it within 8-5 in the third before a Kauzlarich takedown and ride out would give Kauzlarich a 10-5 victory and put him in the state tournament for a fourth consecutive season.
No. 2 Genobana (27-1) had himself a nice day at the office on his way to a state tournament birth at 138 pounds. He battled Bondurant-Farrar’s Kaeden Lozano (22-7) in the semifinals and scored early and often and was too quick for Lozano on his way to a 23-6 tech fall.
In the finals Genobana would battle No. 7 Payton Drake (39-7) of PCM. After a scoreless first period, Genobana was able to get his offense going with a pair of takedowns to put him ahead 4-2 entering the third. Genobana would start down and get a quick escape and take down to grab a 7-2 lead. Drake would get an escape but Genobana would secure the 7-3 decision and continue his road back to the finals.
Lucas Henderson saw his strong season come to an end for Centerville at 152 pounds. He would lose a hard-fought 9-5 decision to Van Meter-Earlham’s Bryce Cole (28-12) in the semifinals as Cole was able to pick up three big reversals in the match. Henderson bounced back with an 8-0 major over Steve Conley (18-18) of Albia but wouldn’t get a wrestle back and would have to settle for third.
Cruise Flanders also wasn’t able to continue his run as he suffered back-to-back falls at 220 pounds to end his freshman campaign.
Lewis, Kauzlarich and Genobana will open their state tournament runs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday.
Team scores
1. Bondurant-Farrar (99.5), 2. Van Meter-Earlham (82.5), 3. Centerville (60.5), 4. PCM - Monroe (54), 5. Carlisle (53), 6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (51), 7. Albia (47), 8. Grinnell (42.5), 9. Knoxville (37.5), 10. Chariton (25), 11 Central Decatur - Leon (12), 12. Saydel (10), 13. Clarke - Osceola (0)
Centerville results
126: Matthew Lewis (25-2) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
Semifinal - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 25-2 won by decision over Colby Wiederholt (Van Meter-Earlham) 36-6 (Dec 7-3)
1st Place Match - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 25-2 won by decision over Brock Beck (Grinnell) 41-2 (Dec 7-5)
132: Kayden Kauzlarich (38-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Semifinal - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 38-2 won by fall over Peter Comer (Carlisle) 31-13 (Fall 3:28)
1st Place Match - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 38-2 won by decision over Landon Fenton (PCM - Monroe) 42-8 (Dec 10-5)
138: Nathaniel Genobana (27-1) placed 1st and scored 17.5 team points.
Semifinal - Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 27-1 won by tech fall over Kaeden Lozano (Bondurant-Farrar) 22-7 (TF-1.5 4:28 (23-6))
1st Place Match - Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 27-1 won by decision over Payton Drake (PCM - Monroe) 39-7 (Dec 7-3)
152: Lucas Henderson (23-11) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Semifinal - Bryce Cole (Van Meter-Earlham) 28-12 won by decision over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 23-11 (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match - Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 23-11 won by major decision over Steve Conley (Albia) 18-18 (MD 8-0)
2nd Place Match - Bryce Cole (Van Meter-Earlham) 28-12 won by no contest over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 23-11 (NC)
220: Cruise Flanders (12-26) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.
Semifinal - Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) 39-3 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-26 (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match - Nathan McCormick (Carlisle) 24-13 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-26 (Fall 0:53)