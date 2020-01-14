MOULTON — Teams with contrasting styles of play means something has to give. Centerville was able to play their style of ball as they pulled away from Moulton-Udell for an 84-50 win.
While the Eagles were hoping to slow the pace, get into their sets and force the Big Reds to play extended periods on defense, Centerville was looking to get out and run after turnovers, rebounds and even made baskets.
The Big Reds held a 17-6 lead after one quarter of play before both teams would score at a very high clip in the second quarter with Centerville holding a 44-27 lead at the break.
Hunter Hansen got things going in the paint for the Eagles, scoring nine of his 10 points in the second quarter to lead the team to a 21-point quarter.
Unfortunately for Moulton-Udell, they couldn’t stop Centerville on the other end as Trent McCann’s layup at the buzzer capped off a 27-point quarter for the Big Reds.
Moulton-Udell saw some success midway through the third quarter to try and close the gap but Centerville would open up the flood gates to run away with a 71-35 lead heading into the fourth.
Both benches would empty as Centerville finished with a season-high 84 points on the night.
11 different Big Reds would score in the contest with Quinton Koestner leading the way with 25 points while Matthew McDonald would add 19 points and Trent McCann would chip in 12 points.
Moulton-Udell also saw three boys finish in double-digit scoring with Wyatt Stansberry’s 15 points leading the charge while Derick Hill (11 points) and Hunter Hansen (10) also saw success on the offensive end.
Moulton-Udell (2-7) gets another home game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as they battle Moravia (5-4). Centerville (3-7) hits the road to face Davis County (2-5) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.