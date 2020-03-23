Centerville’s Cacá Oliveira recently signed her letter of intent to continue her education and wrestling career at Indian Hills Community College in Centerville.
Oliveira, a junior from São Paulo, Brazil, came to Centerville as a foreign exchange student for the 2019-20 school year and joined Jared Bevins’ Centerville wrestling team this season.
The 160-pounder would go 6-5 on the year, picking up a 7-0 decision win in her first ever match. Oliveira would then go on to tally five falls including three straight to end the year at the Southern Iowa Classic JV Tournament.
She would then continue to wrestle after the high school season was over, entering the Girls AAU State Tournament where she would place third at 160 pounds, winning her final three matches by pin after dropping her opening round bout.
Oliveira joins Cole Spree’s Indian Hills Falcons wrestling squad, who are recruiting for their inaugural season this winter. Oliveira is one of nine girls already signed to the team for the upcoming season, she will join the team for the second trimester after she graduates from Brazil this fall.