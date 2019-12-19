Centerville’s Cade Moore signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his education and football career at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
A two-year starter on both sides of the ball, Moore is a two-time all-district selection for the Big Reds.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end finished third on the team with 29.5 tackles this past season to go along with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. As a junior, he was limited to five games because of injury but would finish with 13 tackles, two sacks and three fumble recoveries including one he took back for a touchdown.
Centerville finished 5-4 in each of the past two years with Moore in the lineup. He will also have potential to be a long snapper or flipped to the offensive line as he played both in high school.
Moore now heads to UNI to play for long-time coach Mark Farley, who has amassed 159 wins in 19 years as head coach of the Panthers. UNI finished 10-5 in 2019, losing to No. 2 James Madison 17-0 in the FCS quarterfinals.