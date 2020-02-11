Centerville’s Alyssa McElvain has committed to continuing her education and softball career at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
McElvain is a two-time second team all-conference selection and a four-year letter winner for the Redettes.
In her pitching career, McElvain owns a career record of 56-42 with a 2.65 ERA and 528 strikeouts in 610 1/3 innings.
McElvain had another solid season on the rubber last year as the Redettes’ primary starter. She would go 15-13 with a 2.79 ERA and 156 strikeouts against 20 walks in 175 1/3 innings.
She returns for her senior season with Centerville hoping to improve on Centerville’s 15-16 record from a year ago that included a near-upset in a 1-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Louisa-Muscatine in the regional semifinals.
McElvain will join Diane Meyer’s Kohawks of Coe College in the fall. Meyer is entering her sixth year as head coach of the Kohawks. She was the IIAC Coach of the Year in 2018 and led Coe to a 33-11 record in 2019 including the program’s third straight trip to the NCAA Regionals.