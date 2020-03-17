DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced the 2020 boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Sunday.
Centerville’s Matthew McDonald was selected to the Class 3A third team.
McDonald, a senior center, took his game to the next level in his last year as a Big Red and became one of Centerville’s most consistent players. He was second in the South Central Conference averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 59.7% from the floor, 34.5% from deep and 68.6% from the free throw line. McDonald finished fourth in the conference with 7.8 rebounds per game while also averaging 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
McDonald finished with seven double-doubles on the season with two of those coming with 30 or more points. He was held to single digits in just one of his 21 games this season. After starting the season 3-7, McDonald helped the Big Reds turn their season around finishing 9-3 in their final 12 games before losing to Pella in the district quarterfinals.
Norwalk’s Bowen Born was named Mr. Basketball. Born led the Norwalk Warriors to their first team state championship in Class 3A.
Born is head to the University of Northern Iowa on a full-ride scholarship. He was 17 points shy of scoring 1,000 points in his senior season alone, scoring an average 36.4 points per game. The 5-foot-11 guard was sixth on the Iowa High School boys basketball all-time career scoring list. Norwalk was 79-23 during his four-year career. He is a three-time all-Little Hawkeye Conference first teamer. Norwalk won three league titles under his leadership. He was the Class 3A Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2018-19.
Sports writers attending the meeting included Colin Peters (Centerville Daily Iowegian), Dale Wegner (Sac Sun), Daryl Schepanski (Anamosa Journal-Eureka), Greg Grabianowski (Algona Publishing), Jim Johnson (The Kalona News), Jim Nelson (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier), Kristi Nixon (Hampton Chronicle), Kyle Ocker (Centerville Daily Iowegian), Matt Coss (Quad-City Times), Matt Gengler (Missouri Valley Times-News), Mike Oeffner (Harlan Newspapers), Noah Rohlfing (Marshalltown Times Republican), Perry Bell (Pella Chronicle), Ross Eberhart (The Observer), Ross Thede (Marshalltown Times Republican), Scott Spurgeon (Bloomfield Democrat), Troy Hyde (Newton Daily News), and Tyler Hetu (Creston News Advertiser).Coaches attending the meeting included Chris Larson (Norwalk), Chris Nelson (Jefferson-Scranton), Dan Beck (Easton Valley), Don Logan (IBCA), Greg Moore (Dike-New Hartford), Jed Alexander (Van Meter), Joel Rankin (Dallas Center-Grimes), Josh Davis (Camanche), Justin Ohl (Waukee), Kevin Archer (Albia), Marly Seivert (Woodward-Granger), Michael Molony (Beckman Catholic), Mike Hilmer (North Linn), Mike O’Conner (Dowling Catholic), Nick Merritt (Springville), Paul Rundquist (Iowa City West), Tanner Carlson (Central City), Tom Squires (Lone Tree), and Tyler Miklo (Johnston).
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
Class 1A
First Team
Trey Shearer (JR, Montezuma)
Nick Reid (SR, Central City)
Angelo Winkel (JR, Algona Garrigan)
JD Strout (SR, Keota)
Kiks Rosengarten (SR, Wapsie Valley)
Kaleb Cornielsen (JR, Easton Valley)
Braden Gibbons (SR, Madrid)
Alex Koppes (JR, Springville)
Second Team
Brennan Sefrit (SR, Bedford)
Jackson Louscher (SR, South O’Brien)
Nik Coble (SR, WACO, Wayland)
Zach Huff (SR, Don Bosco)
Keegan Edwards (SR, Lone Tree)
Noah Beck (SR, BGM, Brooklyn)
Kayden Ames (JR, West Fork)
Trey Baker (JR, Martensdale-St. Marys)
Third Team
Spencer Schorg (SR, Remsen-St. Marys)
Jessen Weber (SR, Easton Valley)
Taurice Grant (JR, Meskwaki Settlement)
Cole Damman (SR, Baxter)
Nathan Moeller (SR, Prince of Peace)
Gage Fry (SR, Grand View Christian)
Creighton Nelson (SR, Exira-EHK)
Chett Helming (SR, Lake Mills)
Class 2A
First Team
Cooper DeJean (SR, OABCIG)
Masen Miller (SR, Regina Catholic)
Caleb Delzell (SR, Camanche)
Austin Miller (SR, North Linn)
Austin Hilmer (SO, North Linn)
Tanner Te Slaa (SO, Boyden-Hull)
Michael Keegan (SR, Dyersville-Beckman)
Bryce Coppock (SR, West Sioux)
Second Team
Jack Tiarks (SR, Treynor)
Zane Neubaum (SR, South Central Calhoun)
Hunter Dekkers (SR, West Sioux)
Justin Recker (JR, Monticello)
Anthony Pothoff (SR, Van Meter)
Lucas Lorenzen (SR, Okoboji)
Bryce Achenbach (SR, Woodward-Granger)
Keyton Moser (SR, Boyden-Hull)
Third Team
Blake Chance (JR, Albia)
Curren Ingram (SR, Des Moines Christian)
Dane Fuller (JR, Dike-New Hartford)
LJ Henderson (SR, Camanche)
Cameron Soenksen (SR, Camanche)
Jack Stogdill (SR, Treynor)
Josh Van Gorp (SR, Pella Christian)
Dan Jungling (SR, Pella Christian)
Class 3A
First Team
Bowen Born (SR, Norwalk)
Xavier Foster (SR, Oskaloosa)
Kieren Nichols (JR, Knoxville)
Alex Van Kalsbeek (SR, MOC-Floyd Valley)
Easton Darling (SR, Winterset)
Sean Peeters (SR, Assumption Davenport)
Karson Sharar (JR, Iowa Falls-Alden)
Keaton Kutcher (JR, Mount Vernon)
Second Team
Daniel Wright (SR, Sergeant Bluff Luton)
Logan Shetterly (SR, Pella)
Wyatt Wegener (SR, Algona)
Connor Drew (JR, Ballard)
Luke Rankin (JR, Dallas Center-Grimes)
Ryan Blum (JR, Glenwood)
Tyler Johnson (SR, Norwalk)
Christian Withrow (JR, Clear Creek-Amana)
Third Team
Tucker Kinney (SR, Central DeWitt)
Kole Tupa (SR, Center Point-Urbana)
Cole Glasgow (SO, Dallas Center-Grimes)
Andrew Formanek (JR, Clear Lake)
Karter Lein (SR, Carroll)
Connor Bruck (SR, Harlan)
Cael Schmitt (SR, Wahlert)
Matthew McDonald (SR, Centerville)
Class 4A
First Team
Braxton Bayless (SR, Ankeny)
Ty Anderson (SR, North Scott)
Tucker DeVries (JR, Waukee)
Payton Sandfort (JR, Waukee)
Even Brauns (SR, Iowa City West)
Michael Duax (JR, Dubuque Hempstead)
DaQuavion Walker (SR, Waterloo West)
Cody McCullough (SR, Ankeny Centennial)
Second Team
Josh Ollendieck (SR, Cedar Falls)
Jaleque Dunson (SR, Sioux City East)
Jayden Houston (JR, Davenport North)
Jaron Crews (JR, Ankeny Centennial)
Jake Aver (SR, Valley, West Des Moines)
Sam Kilbury (SR, North Scott)
Matt Stilwill (SR, Dowling Catholic)
Trae Swartz (JR, Ottumwa)
Third Team
Landon Wolf (JR, Cedar Falls)
Emarion Ellis (JR, Davenport Central)
Caleb Schlaak (JR, Cedar Rapids Kennedy)
Keshawn Christian (SR, Iowa City High)
Josh Dix (SO, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln)
AJ Tiogo (SR, Indianola)
Micah Johnson (SR, Ankeny Centennial)
Ryan Riggs (JR, Dowling Catholic)