It’s officially official. Former Centerville kicker and three-state All-State selection Trent McCann will be heading to Ames to further his academics and football career as a member of the Cyclones.
Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell announced on Wednesday that McCann will join a group of 17 others that will be preferred walk-ons for the program next season.
As a kicker, he hit a school-record 52-yard field goal against Albia and would make four of his five field goals on the year while converting 28-of-30 extra-point attempts. He also was second in Class 2A in touchbacks with 24.
As a punter, his yards per punt average of 39.1 was sixth among Class 2A punters with at least 20 punts. His season-long punt of 69 yards was third in Class 2A.
McCann already participated in the River Battle Bowl which featured top prospects from Iowa against top prospects from Nebraska. He is also set to compete in the Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic at the UNI-Dome on July 18.
McCann heads to Iowa State to play for Campbell, who has led Iowa State to third in the Big 12 in each of the past two seasons, marking it as the fourth and fifth time in the last 60 years that the Cyclones finished third or better in the final league standings.
The Cyclones return their starting kicker in redshirt senior Connor Assalley for next season. McCann will join the likes of fellow kickers in redshirt junior Eddie Ogamba and redshirt freshman Drake Nettles on the roster.
Iowa State opens up next season at home on Sept. 5 against South Dakota.