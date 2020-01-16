The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association has selected the coaches along with some of the players for the 2020 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic. Centerville’s Trent McCann, Cade Moore and head coach Matt Kovacevich will represent the South team when they play the North team at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the UNI-Dome in Cedars Falls.
McCann, an Iowa State commit, was a three-time all-state special teamer for Centerville. As a kicker, he hit a school-record 52-yard field goal against Albia and would make four of his five field goals on the year while converting 28-of-30 extra-point attempts. He also was second in Class 2A in touchbacks with 24.
As a punter, his yards per punt average of 39.1 was sixth among Class 2A punters with at least 20 punts. His season-long punt of 69 yards was third in Class 2A. McCann already participated in the River Battle Bowl which featured top prospects from Iowa against top prospects from Nebraska.
Moore, a UNI commit, was a two-year starter on both sides of the ball for Centerville. He would serve as a two-time all-district selection in those years for the Big Reds.
The 6-6, 235-pound defensive end finished third on the team with 29.5 tackles this past season to go along with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. As a junior, he was limited to five games because of injury but would finish with 13 tackles, two sacks and three fumble recoveries including one he took back for a touchdown.
At UNI, he will also have the potential to be a long snapper or flipped to the offensive line as he played both in high school.
“I am very excited for Trent and Cade to be selected to the Shrine Bowl,” Kovacevich said. “They both are very deserving of this honor and I know they will represent the community of Centerville with great integrity and class while competing against some of the best high school seniors in the state of Iowa.”
Kovacevich has been the head coach of the Big Reds for the last two season, leading Centerville to a perfect combined 4-0 record against rivals Albia and Davis County while going 5-4 overall in both seasons.
Kovacevich will join Ankeny Centennial’s Ryan Pezzetti, Washington’s James Harris, Underwood’s Nate Mechaelsen and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Derek Wharton as assistants for Baxter’s Rob Luther, who will serve as the head coach of the South team.
The coaches have selected 46 players for each squad. The selections are made from nominations from coaches around the state.
The 2020 game will be the 48th Annual All-Star game which has raised over $2,760,000 for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.