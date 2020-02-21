DES MOINES — Just like in 2018, all three Big Reds are through to the semifinals after picking up wins in Friday morning’s quarterfinals.
No. 1 Matthew Lewis (27-2) did what he does best in his quarterfinal matchup against Atlantic’s Joe Weaver (42-12). Lewis scored a single-leg takedown before giving up a quick escape. He would then come back and work at Weaver’s arm before ripping him down to the mat and flipping him over to get the fall with one second to spare in the first period.
Lewis advances back to the semifinals where he will meet a familiar foe in No. 3 Brock Beck (43-2) of Grinnell. Lewis edged Beck 7-5 at the district finals with a last second reversal getting him the win.
No. 3 Kayden Kauzlarich (39-2) locked up with No. 7 Nathan Curry (47-6) in the 132 pound quarterfinals. Kauzlarich did a nice job on top in this match, he earned a takedown midway through the first period and would ride out Thomas.
Kauzlarich then started the second period down and would get the escape before scoring another takedown to go up 5-0 entering the third. Curry would then start on the bottom and would stay there with Kauzlarich riding him out the whole way to secure his spot in the semifinals.
Kauzlarich will battle No. 4 Bryce Hatten (18-0) of Winterset in the semifinals of 132 pounds. The three-time place winner will be looking for his first ever finals appearance and his 40th win of the season.
No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (29-1) had himself a difficult match against No. 5 Isaac Bryan (46-6) of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Genobana grabbed the first takedown but lost a contact in the process. After a brief delay of trying get his contact back in, wrestling would resume with Bryan earning an escape to cut the lead to 2-1.
Genobana started the second period on the bottom and needed only two seconds to escape and get back to neutral. The two would hand fight the rest of the period without neither guy committing to a shot.
Bryan started the third period down and would follow Genobana by getting a quick escape to cut the deficit to 3-2. Genobana would have to hold off multiple shots from Bryan including a very good one with under 10 seconds to go but would hold on for the 3-2 decision.
Genobana returns to the semifinals where he will face No. 3 Kruise Kiburtz (43-2) of Winterset for a spot in the 138 pound finals.
All three Centerville wrestlers will wrestle in the semifinals during the evening session starting at 7:30 p.m.