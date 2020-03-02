DES MOINES — Wrestling never stops for Centerville. The Centerville Mat Club competed at the AAU Kids State Championship at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend with Anthony Knott bringing home the title in the third-fourth grade 90 pound division. Sarah Lewis and Maria Oliveira wrestled in the AAU Girls State Championship and would both take third at their respective weights.
Knott was one of 11 Centerville Mat Club kids competing at the tournament this weekend. He was one of the top five seeds to earn a first round bye, putting him automatically in the second round.
Knott wasted little time picking up a pair of first period falls on his way to the semifinals. There he would meet Brady Grier of Wrath as the two would have a difficult battle that saw Knott get the win by a 4-2 decision.
With the title on the line, Knott would face Bettendorf’s Connor Hill in the finals. It was another dominating effort from Knott as he would pin Hill in the first period to claim the championship.
Quintin Slade Risher and Tully Wood both took sixth place while Stoney Wood would place eighth for Centerville at their respective weights. Joaquin Knott, Kash Johnson, Austin Henderson, Brian Snyder, Fischer Buckingham, Isaac Messamaker and Kyler Sparks also wrestled for Centerville.
Centerville had a pair of high school girls wrestle in the girls tournament over the weekend in Lewis and Oliveira.
Lewis was in a bracket with a total of 10 girls competing at 138 pounds. She would get a first round bye to the quarterfinals where she would pick up a pin over Solon’s Addison Burden. Lewis would fall in the first period of the semifinals to eventual champion Abby McIntyre of Glenwood.
Lewis would look to bounce back in the consolation rounds and would do just that with a pin in the semifinals before earning a 7-1 decision over Maria Medberry of Central Elkader to take third place.
Oliveira was one of seven girls competing at 160 pounds. She was pinned by eventual champion Toyia Griffin of Nashua-Plainfield in the opening round but that wouldn’t discourage Oliveira as she would bounce back with three straight pins to take third place.
Centerville results
C – 9th-12th Grade 138: Sarah Lewis’s place is 3rd and has scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Sarah Lewis (Centerville) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Sarah Lewis (Centerville) won by fall over Addison Burden (Solon) (Fall 2:16)
Semifinal – Abby McIntyre (Glenwood) won by fall over Sarah Lewis (Centerville) (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Semi – Sarah Lewis (Centerville) won by fall over Michaela Blume (Clayton Ridge) (Fall 5:35)
3rd Place Match – Sarah Lewis (Centerville) won by decision over Maria Medberry (Central Elkader) (Dec 7-1)
C – 9th-12th Grade 160: Maria Oliveira’s place is 3rd and has scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield Huskies) won by fall over Maria Oliveira (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 3:49)
Cons. Round 1 – Maria Oliveira (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott) (Fall 2:26)
Cons. Semi – Maria Oliveira (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Deyauna Kinney (Team Porcelli) (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match – Maria Oliveira (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Kennedy Lawrence (Valley, West Des Moines) (Fall 3:39)
A 3rd-4th Grade 66: Quentin Slade Risher’s place is 6th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) won by major decision over Carver Butikofer (Outlaw Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-1)
Champ. Round 2 – Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Riley Watts (Siouxland Wrestling Academy) (Dec 4-3)
Quarterfinal – Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jonathan Rasmussen (IKM-Manning Wolves) (SV-1 9-7)
Semifinal – Jared Glendening (DC Elite) won by decision over Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 9-4)
Cons. Semi – Owen Fletcher (Powerhouse Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) (Maj 9-1)
5th Place Match – Everett Kahn (Liberty lighting wrestlin club) won by decision over Quentin Slade Risher (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 9-5)
A 3rd-4th Grade 78: Joaquin Knott’s place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Joaquin Knott (Centerville Mat Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Joaquin Knott (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Beckett Svuba (Northwest Iowa Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
Quarterfinal – Jaxon Watson (Moen Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Joaquin Knott (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 4 – Kaden Mitchell (Waukon Indian wrestling) won by major decision over Joaquin Knott (Centerville Mat Club) (Maj 12-0)
A 3rd-4th Grade 90: Anthony Knott’s place is 1st and has scored 32.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Knott (Centerville Mat Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Anthony Knott (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Paxton Behrends (Waverly Area Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29)
Quarterfinal – Anthony Knott (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Brodie Overholser (Mt. Ayr) (Fall 1:39)
Semifinal – Anthony Knott (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Brady Grier (Wrath) (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match – Anthony Knott (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Connor Hill (Bettendorf Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:31)
B 5th-6th Grade 74: Kash Johnson’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Barnhouse (Big Game Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kash Johnson (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 9-5)
Cons. Round 1 – Maxwell Davis (North Scott Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kash Johnson (Centerville Mat Club) (Maj 10-0)
B 5th-6th Grade 82: Stoney Wood’s place is 8th and has scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tate Hollenkamp (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by fall over Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 2:10)
Cons. Round 1 – Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Kendric Johnson (Lynnville-Sully Little Hawks) (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Round 2 – Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won in tie breaker – 1 over Douglas Ramer Iii (Durant Catpac) (TB-1 1-0)
Cons. Round 3 – Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Cale Johnson (Unattached) (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 4 – Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Airic Conn (Hammer Time Wrestling Academy) (Dec 2-1)
Cons. Round 5 – Tate Hollenkamp (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match – Landen Davis (Southern Iowa Outlaws) won by decision over Stoney Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 3-1)
B 5th-6th Grade 108: Tully Wood’s place is 6th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by major decision over Lucas Olson (Woodbine Area Mat Men) (Maj 12-0)
Champ. Round 2 – Kyler Edgington-Crow (DC Elite) won by fall over Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 1:33)
Cons. Round 2 – Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Gavin Hensch (Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals) (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 3 – Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Lane Mitchell (Lawton-Bronson) (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Round 4 – Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Kougar Sargisson (Legends of Gold) (Dec 4-1)
Cons. Round 5 – Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Kamdyn Kraklio (Durant Catpac) (Dec 9-5)
Cons. Semi – Luke Argo (Assumption Rising Knights) won by fall over Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match – Boden White (IAWC) won by fall over Tully Wood (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 2:25)
B 5th-6th Grade 114: Austin Henderson’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Austin Boege (East Central Story) won by decision over Austin Henderson (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 1 – Austin Henderson (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Gage Ries (Warhawk Mat Club) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 2 – Austin Henderson (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Bradyen Yates (Little E-Hawks) (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 3 – Austin Henderson (Centerville Mat Club) won by decision over Clayton Davis (DC Elite) (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 4 – Skylar Slade (Moen Wrestling Academy) won by decision over Austin Henderson (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 7-0)
B 5th-6th Grade 148: Brian Snyder’s place is unknown and has scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brian Snyder (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Kolton Roos (Lil Orabs) (Fall 1:16)
Champ. Round 2 – Joel Thompson (Team Porcelli) won by decision over Brian Snyder (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Brian Snyder (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Jaxsen Carlile (Exira EHK) (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Round 3 – Brian Snyder (Centerville Mat Club) won in sudden victory – 1 over Brenden Lamfers (Sioux Center Riptide) (SV-1 6-4)
Cons. Round 4 – Dain Burkhart (Stars and Stripes Wrestling Cl) won by decision over Brian Snyder (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 3-0)
B 5th-6th Grade 160: Fischer Buckingham’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Fischer Buckingham (Centerville Mat Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Tryston Johnson (Orange crush wrestling) won by decision over Fischer Buckingham (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 2 – Fischer Buckingham (Centerville Mat Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Terrin Lawrenson (Bonus Points) won by fall over Fischer Buckingham (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 2:40)
C 7th-8th Grade 120: Isaac Messamaker’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Sachau (Hinton Mathawks) won by decision over Isaac Messamaker (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Briley (Creston express wrestling) won by decision over Isaac Messamaker (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 5-1)
C 7th-8th Grade 171: Kyler Sparks’s place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Sparks (Centerville Mat Club) won by fall over Spencer Heer (Ed-Co) (Fall 3:19)
Champ. Round 2 – Sam Beecher (Bettendorf Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kyler Sparks (Centerville Mat Club) (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 2 – Jaxon Cherry (Webster City) won by decision over Kyler Sparks (Centerville Mat Club) (Dec 7-1)