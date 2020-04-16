Centerville’s Jayce Kirkland recently signed his letter of intent to continue his education and golfing career at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.
As a freshman, Kirkland lettered on a good Centerville squad where he was fifth on the team with a scoring average of 90.13.
The next year he took good strides forward to be consistently in Centerville’s top four with a scoring average of 86.2 while shooting a career-low 83 that year as well as a team-low 35 during a nine-hole meet.
He would help Centerville advance to districts in both of those seasons.
Kirkland did not play for the Big Red boys golf team last year but was set to return to the links for Centerville this year as a senior. However, he may not get the chance with the season on hold due to the spread of COVID-19.
Southeastern continues its Centerville pipeline with the addition of Kirkland. Head coach Mike Swink has coached former Big Red Colton Belloma as well as current Blackhawk — and former teammate to Kirkland at Centerville — Kaleb Cochran.