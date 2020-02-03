FAIRFIELD — Centerville took five wrestlers to Saturday’s Southern Iowa Classic as it was the final tuneup before this week’s district meet. The highlight of the day came from No. 4 (2A) Kayden Kauzlarich as the 132-pound senior made history becoming just the fifth wrestler to be a four-time champion at the SIC.
Kauzlarich scored early and often on his way to the finals, picking up a 20-3 tech fall over Burlington’s Ian Taylor in the quarterfinals before getting a 17-8 major over Gavin Wiseman of Fort Madison.
Kauzlarich met No. 5 (3A) Duncan Delzell of Burlington in the finals and would edge him out with a 9-6 decision to win the title for the fourth year in a row.
Lucas Henderson joined Kauzlarich on the podium as he took home the title at 152 pounds. Henderson picked falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals, pitting him against No. 10 (2A) Hunter McFadden of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. McFadden pinned Henderson in the finals of the SCC Tournament but Henderson would get his revenge with a dominating 15-0 tech fall to claim the title.
Gage Moorman took fourth at 145 pounds, Cruise Flanders got fifth at 220 pounds and Chris Bowen placed seventh at 113 pounds for Centerville.
Centerville now prepares for sectionals on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Albia.
Team scores1. Fort Madison (204.5), 2. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (134), 3. Knoxville (117.5), 4. PCM (112), 5. Burlington (109), 6. Albia (91.5), 7. Keokuk (80.5), 8. Mount Pleasant (74.5), 9. Centerville (71), 10. Davis County (70), 11. Fairfield (58), 12. Washington (54), 13. Clarke (39.5), 14. Chariton (23)Centerville results113: Chris Bowen (12-12) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Matthew Steffensmeier (Fort Madison) 23-11 won by decision over Chris Bowen (Centerville) 12-12 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Domina (Clarke) 16-17 won by decision over Chris Bowen (Centerville) 12-12 (Dec 8-6)
7th Place Match – Chris Bowen (Centerville) 12-12 received a bye () (Bye)
132: Kayden Kauzlarich (34-2) placed 1st and scored 24.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 34-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 34-2 won by tech fall over Ian Taylor (Burlington) 20-15 (TF-1.5 2:49 (20-3))
Semifinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 34-2 won by major decision over Gavin Wiseman (Fort Madison) 23-16 (MD 17-8)
1st Place Match – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 34-2 won by decision over Duncan Delzell (Burlington) 25-2 (Dec 9-6)
145: Gage Moorman (29-11) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 29-11 won by fall over KJ Fry (Clarke) 12-15 (Fall 2:57)
Semifinal – Barrett Bonnett (Albia) 27-6 won by fall over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 29-11 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Semi – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 29-11 won by decision over Logan Adam (Fairfield) 9-16 (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match – Quinton Ross (Fort Madison) 3-3 won by fall over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 29-11 (Fall 5:41)
152: Lucas Henderson (20-10) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.
Quarterfinal – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 20-10 won by fall over Chayse Irving (Mount Pleasant) 6-14 (Fall 1:21)
Semifinal – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 20-10 won by fall over Jax Bellon (Knoxville) 11-8 (Fall 5:28)
1st Place Match – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 20-10 won by tech fall over Hunter Mcfadden (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 21-2 (TF-1.5 4:17 (15-0))
220: Cruise Flanders (10-21) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) 21-10 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 10-21 (Fall 0:14)
Cons. Round 1 – Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 10-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Donovan Nickelson (PCM) 14-15 won by fall over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 10-21 (Fall 1:24)
5th Place Match – Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 10-21 won by fall over Kaleb Sample (Albia) 5-18 (Fall 0:53)