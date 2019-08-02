Centerville head coach Ryan Hodges isn’t done coaching baseball this season. He will be an assistant coach for the Small Schools East team that will participate in the IHSBCA All-Star Series, a four-team tournament featuring some of the best players from around the state on Aug. 8-11 in Carroll.
Hodges, who just led Centerville to their school-record third straight trip to the state tournament, will join head coach Dan Hovden (North Fayette Valley) and fellow assistants Alex Bohl (Newman Catholic) and Jeremy Elliott (Mt. Vernon).
Here are the players and coaches that will be in the annual series:
Small Schools West Squad:
Pitchers: Jace Davidson – Pocahontas Area, Logan Crannell – ADM, Brett Shelton – DM Christian, Aaron Michael – MVAOCOU. Catchers: Colby Page – SE Warren, Conner Lange – Missouri Valley. Infield: Brett Sears – Harlan, Aaron Schreck – Kuemper Catholic, Kaleb Bauer – SE Warren, Christian Cook – Coon Rapids-Bayard, Austin Degen – Ridge View. Outfield: Colten Parkins – North Polk, Kyle Christensen – Treynor, Kelly Gray – Colo-Nesco, Jacob Craven – Ogden. Utility: Jeff Lamp – North Polk. Coaches: James Hash (HC) – Clarinda, Jason Book – ADM, Shannon Tesch – Ridge View.
Small Schools East Squad:
Pitchers: Collin Kramer – St. Ansgar, Carter Petsche – Beckman Catholic, Will Dembski – Pella Christian, Jared Townsend – Wilton. Catchers: Jackson Fisher – Chariton, Lawson Bruxvoort – Pella Christian. Infield: Jake Hilmer – North Linn, Collin McCrabb – Wilton, Tyler Elliott – Mount Vernon, Trevor Slayton – Davis County, Evan Paulus – Newman Catholic. Outfield: Josh Fitzgerald – Newman Catholic, Nick Gottilla – Assumption, Brandon Schlichting – Assumption, Keaton Parker – Alburnett. Utility: Brooks Hovden – North Fayette Valley. Coaches: Dan Hovden (HC) – North Fayette Valley, Alex Bohl – Newman Catholic, Jeremy Elliott – Mt. Vernon, Ryan Hodges – Centerville.
Large Schools West Squad:
Pitchers: Cole Kaufman – Waukee, Bret Price – Boone, Tyler Heinzerling – Ankeny Centennial, Isaiah Henrichs – Carlisle. Catchers: Cade Van Ness – Glenwood, Evan Lyons – Ankeny. Infield: Wade Canaday – Marshalltown, Alec Nieman – Sioux City West, Adam Schneider – SE Polk, Peyton Williams – Johnston, Bryce Crabb – DM East. Outfield: Brook Heinen – Urbandale, Andrew Nord – Johnson, Ty Cowley – Urbandale, Ben De Taeye – WDM Valley. Utility: Nathan Steenblock – Dowling Catholic, Colton DeRocher – Sioux City East. Coaches: Michael Barta (HC) – Johnston, Jeremy Heinen – Urbandale, Quinn O’Brien – Johnston.
Large Schools East Squad:
Pitchers: Rick Atkins - Marion, Sam Goodman – Western Dubuque, Kole Hinrichsen – Washington, Nick Casey – West Delaware. Catchers: Ryan Cooper – IC West, Garrett Ries – CR Xavier. Infield: Chase Keeney – CR Jefferson, Reece Wissinger – Burlington, Maxwell Slavens – Pleasant Valley, Kyle Moeder – CR Xavier, Sam Link – Dubuque Senior. Outfield: Lincoln Riley – CR Washington, Greg Hall – Linn-Mar, Jason Strunk – IC West, Gabe Thomas – Pella. Utility: Jayden Gibson – Grinnell. Coaches: Gordy Nordgren (HC) – CR Jefferson, Nate Lahr – West Delaware, Chris Cartee – Davenport Central.