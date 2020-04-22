Centerville’s Gage Carson recently signed his letter of intent to continue his education and track and field career at Central College in Pella.
Carson enjoyed a big year on the track last season for the Big Reds. He was a part of a 4x100 quartet that qualified for the Drake Relays, took first in the SCC meet and took 21st at state.
He would also qualify in the 4x200 at state while also placing fourth in the 100 and second in the 800 sprint medley at the SCC meet.
Carson will miss out on his senior season with the Centerville track and field team with the spring sports season being canceled but be prepared to travel north to race for the Dutch.
Central is led by head coach Brandon Sturman, who took over the job in 2018. Central has had 11 total top-10 national team finishes in their school history.