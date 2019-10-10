MORAVIA — Centerville had to travel up to The Preserve in Moravia for their home meet this year on Tuesday. They ran among some good competition in their second run at The Preserve after going up there earlier for the Moravia Invitational.
Mickey Stephens led the Centerville girls with a 24th place finish with a time of 23:09, almost three minutes better than her run at The Preserve earlier this season. Emily Clark also ran for the Redettes before going to play for the volleyball team later that night, finishing in 100th with a time of 27:29.
Moulton-Udell’s Abby Probasco (98th, 27:21) and Moravia’s Melissa Hanson (112th, 28:39) also ran in the girls race.
For the boys, Cade Housh (42nd, 19:33) and Cade Lechtenberg (49th, 19:48) both had good outings for the Big Reds, who finished 10th as a team.
Noah Craver (72nd, 23:40), Jobie Smith (74th, 24:01), Owen Pasa (76th, 24:14) and Kayden Kauzlarich (77th, 24:15), who may have had the highlight of the race by going into a full sprint out of the start to lead the pack for opening stretch, rounded out Centerville’s lineup.
The Moravia boys also sported a full squad for the meet, finishing 11th as a team.
Matthew Seals led the way for the Mohawks, finishing 68th with a time of 22:21.
Brody Robison (71st, 23:00), Chace Hamilton (75th, 24:05), Chase Uhlenhake (78th, 24:29), Alex Benjamin (81st, 25:36), Cole Hamilton (82nd, 27:05) and Andrew Harrington (84th, 27:59) would also run for Moravia.
Centerville will run next at the South Central Conference meet in Bloomfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Moravia runs in the Montezuma Invitational on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls team scores
1. Davis County (30), 2. Chariton (82), 3. Knoxville (115), 4. Albia (122), 5. Fort Madison (134), 6. Oskaloosa (137), 7. Kirksville (144), 8. Pella Christian (164), 9. Central Decatur (230)
Boys team scores
1. Kirksville (56), 2. Albia (70), 3. Oskaloosa (87), 4. Davis County (94), 5. Central Decatur (96), 6. Knoxville (107), 7. Pella Christian (162), 8. Chariton (256), 9. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (268), 10. Centerville (290), 11. Moravia (344)