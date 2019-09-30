MORAVIA — The Centerville cross country team a pair of strong showings at meets in Eddyville and Moravia last week.
Only four runners made their way to Eddyville earlier in the week but they had solid finishes.
Mickey Stephens would get her first top five of the season by placing fifth with a time of 22:17. For the boys, Cade Housh (20th, 19:02) and Cade Lechtenberg (21st, 19:03) finished right next to each other while Noah Craver’s time of 21:57 was good enough for 51st.
Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock took first place for the girls with a time of 20:32. Lynnville-Sully also won the girls team race by 44 points with a team score of 87.
Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez claimed first place for the boys, crossing the finish line at 16:22. Albia took home the boys team title with a score of 71.
Centerville would get a bigger roster for the Moravia Invitational with three girls and five boys racing.
Stephens had fellow Redettes running with her for the first time this season with Emily Clark and Jena Kroeger (both dual sporting with volleyball) joining the fold.
Stephens had another strong performance, making a late pass on the final stretch to take second place with a time of 24:01. Clark and Kroeger had solid finishes for their first times competing this season with Clark coming in at 30:34 with Kroeger following at 31:35.
The Big Reds got a pair of top-10 finishes with Housh (seventh, 20:46) and Lechtenberg (eighth, 20:54) once again finishing next to each other.
Kayden Kauzlarich finished next in 15th with a time of 23:41. Kauzlarich had an interesting run after losing one of his shoes early on in the race. The loss wouldn’t faze him as he continued his race without any major issues as they were running on a golf course as compared to a gravel course.
Noah Craver (17th, 24:02) and Jobie Smith (25th, 25:38) rounded out the Centerville lineup as the Big Reds would finish second as a team with a score of 72.
Centerville will run next in Osceola on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.