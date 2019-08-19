As it stands right now, head coach Matt Kruzich will be coaching a small group of cross country runners this year for Centerville with nine boys and only two girls out for the team before school starts. But it is also one that returns some good talent.
“It’s not the best numbers in the world so hopefully we can recruit a few kids to come run for us but the kids that are out are running very hard. They have great attitudes and great work ethics so hopefully they can be very competitive,” Kruzich said.
Leading the way for the Centerville boys will be their senior trio in Cade Housh, Cade Lechtenberg and Noah Craver.
Housh (32nd at last year’s conference meet) and Lechtenberg (31st) will look to improve on their finishes while also leading the way in showing the others the kind of work ethic is required throughout the year.
“I expect good leadership and good competition out of those guys after running four year for Centerville,” Kruzich said.
Jobie Smith (39th at conference meet) and Owen Pasa (30th at conference meet) also return along with Matthew Lewis, who will welcome fellow wrestler Kayden Kauzlarich to the team this year.
Kruzich expects all four to be solid for him this year and continue to improve as the season progresses.
On the girls side, Centerville welcome the return of sophomore all-conference runner Mickey Stephens, who Kruzich expects will build off her strong freshman campaign.
“I have big expectations of Mickey this season,” Kruzich said. “She has gotten physically stronger and after an outstanding freshman year in four varsity sports, she will be more focused and as competitive as ever.”
Joining Stephens will be Emily Clark, who will dual sport volleyball and cross country this fall but should have a strong season.
“I’m expecting great things out of Emily. She’s giving it a try but at the same time she’s a good competitive girl and I think she can help us out,” Kruzich said.
Centerville will hope to add a few more girls to the team as school starts up. Last year they were able to add a couple of foreign exchange students in Adriana Kossuthova and Varvara Nikodimova to help round out the lineup.
Either way, the future of the cross country team looks bright as Kruzich was excited about some of the talent coming through junior high this year.
Centerville will be moving their home meet this year from their usual venue at the Manhattan. Kruzich and Centerville Athletic Director Rich Parker noted Lakeview as a probable location while hopefully involving the football field in some capacity but the final details are yet to be worked out.
Colin Peters can be reached at cpeters@dailyiowegian.com or by calling the newsroom at 641-856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @ColinPetersDI.