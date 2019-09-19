OSKALOOSA — The Centerville cross country team was back in action on Tuesday in Oskaloosa among several competitive teams and bigger schools.
Mickey Stephens, once again the lone girl runner for the Redettes, ran around her average time at 24:36 but in this meet that would place her in 34th place.
Ottumwa’s Alli Bookin-Nosbisch finished in first place for the girls crossing the finish line at 19:58. Williamsburg swept the team race with both the girls and the boys taking first.
The Centerville boys were also shorthanded in this one with only three boys running.
Cade Lechtenberg led the way with a time of 21:02 putting him in 61st. Cade Housh finished close behind in 64th with a time of 21:17 while Noah Craver took 83rd with a time of 26:03.
Kenny Cronin of Davis County’s time of 17:24 helped him claim first place for the boys.
Centerville will travel to Eddyville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls team scores
1. Williamsburg (48), 2. Ottumwa (51), 3. Grinnell (55), 4. Davis County (114), 5. Twin Cedars (182), 6. Oskaloosa (195), 7. Newton (206), 8. Chariton (208), 9. Pella Christian (245), 10. Knoxville (248), 11. Albia (250), 12. Fairfield (301), 13. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (334)
Boys team scores
1. Williamsburg (84), 2. Albia (86), 3. Grinnell (87), 4. Ottumwa (89), 5. Newton (89), 6. Fairfield (119), 7. Knoxville (158), 8. Oskaloosa (164), 9. Davis County (191), 10. Chariton (321), 11. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (343)