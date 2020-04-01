The Centerville Community Schools recently received a check for $18,000 from Mahaska Bottling Company and the Dew Dollars program to put towards their new Hall of Fame project.
For the last 25 years, Mahaska has made available the Dew It for your School Program to all local schools that sell Mahaska’s products. This program allows schools to earn or get advanced monies for projects that benefit students.
Centerville is putting that money towards four new LED-lit trophy cases at Lakeview.
The booster club has also donated money towards Centerville’s Hall of Fame project, which will also feature a pair of 70-inch interactive monitors. One will be at Lakeview while the other will be at Simon Estes Auditorium.
The interactive monitors will feature school records, video, Hall of Famers, yearbooks (from 1918 to present) and schedules for the public to view.
The same features will also be available to access on the internet when the project is complete.
Centerville athletic director Rich Parker said it will be a good tool for people who want to stay up to date with Big Red athletics and is excited to unveil it to the public.
Parker expects it to be opened at Big Red Pride Night on Friday, Aug. 21.