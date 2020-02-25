WATERLOO — The Centerville Big Reds made their first trip up to Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the Class 1A State Bowling Meet on Monday morning. Centerville would come away with eighth place with a total of 2,436 pins.
The day started with everyone playing a pair of individual games. Camanche junior Troy Edmunds would run away with the individual title by bowling games of 288 and 278 for a total of 566, which was 76 pins more than second place.
Walker White was the high scorer coming out of the individual rounds for Centerville. He would bowl a 178 and a 170 for a total of 348, good enough for 41st place.
Drennen Eddy finished 45th with a combined score of 325 while Robbie Boyter finished right behind him in 46th place with a score of 317.
Blayne Morlan (51st, 297), Cameron Voss (52nd, 288) and Noah Craver (53rd, 261) rounded out the Centerville lineup.
The teams then started the five baker games to decide which team was going to bring home the championship. Camanche would come away with the team title with a total score of 3,279 while Centerville would take home eighth with a total of 2,436.
The Big Reds’ lineup featured four seniors and two juniors. Centerville will lose White, Morlan, Voss and Craver to graduation.
Team scores
1. Camanche (3,279), 2. Louisa-Muscatine (3,075), 3. Charles City (3,063), 4. Durant (3,060), 5. Shenandoah (3,049), 6. Forest City (2,996), 7. Monticello (2,824), 8. Centerville (2,436)