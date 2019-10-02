OSCEOLA — Runners had to battle muddy conditions and what could be the last hot day of the year on Tuesday in Osceola for the Clarke Invitational. Centerville and Moravia both had runners competing as Davis County, Van Meter, Mount Ayr and Central Decatur went first to fourth in the team standings in both the girls and the boys.
“We faced a very rugged course and threatening weather tonight but I was proud of the kids for competing well. Clarke is where we will be running our conference meet so I wanted the kids to see what they would face,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said.
Mickey Stephens and Jena Kroeger both raced for the Redettes with Stephens coming in 16th with a time of 25:43 while Kroeger took 61st with a time of 32:13.
“Mickey Stephens finished in the 16th spot and even though her time was a bit slower than she is used to producing, she fought the wet muddy conditions very well,” Kruzich said.
Cade Lechtenberg and Cade Housh both had another good race for the Big Reds with Lechtenberg taking 18th at 21:44 while Housh finished in 22nd with a time of 22:17.
Noah Craver (85th, 27:57) and Jobie Smith (103rd, 30:18) rounded out the Centerville lineup.
“Cade Housh is improving in each race and Cade Lechtenberg is right there with him. Hopefully their hard work will pay off next time we run here. All of the kids are productive and persevering so I can’t ask for more,” Kruzich said.
Moravia had a full squad racing for them. Matthew Seals (41st, 24:55) and Carson Brown (47th, 25:41) both had strong races with Brody Robison (62nd, 27:25), Chace Hamilton (29:07, 66th), Alex Benjamin (67th, 29:16), Cole Hamilton (72nd, 30:51) and Andrew Harrington (76th, 35:39) also running for the Mohawks.
Moravia will run in Chariton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. while Centerville will run next at their home meet on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at The Preserve.
Girls team scores
1. Davis County (25), 2. Van Meter (49), 3. Mount Ayr (86), 4. Central Decatur (124), 5. Southwest Valley (124), 6. Wayne (160), 7. Martensdale-St. Marys (164)
Boys team scores
1. Davis County (64), 2. Van Meter (75), 3. Mount Ayr (106), 4. Central Decatur (108), 5. Southeast Warren (123), 6. Clarke (156), 7. Wayne (173), 8. Interstate 35 (183), 9. Martensdale-St. Marys (205), 10. Southeast Valley (280), 11. Moravia (283)