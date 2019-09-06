CORYDON — Centerville and Moravia both raced in their second meet this week with a couple of solid results.
Mickey Stephens once again finished just outside the top 10 as the Redettes’ lone runner. The sophomore would place 13th with a time of 24:07. Melissa Hanson ran for Moravia and would take 86th with a time of 33:32.
The Centerville boys took 11th as a team with a score of 248. Cade Lechtenberg ran a nice race, finishing 28th with a time of 20:07. Cade Housh was not far behind, crossing the finish line at 20:57 to finish 34th.
Owen Pasa (47th, 22:31), Noah Craver (66th, 23:57), Kayden Kauzlarich (73rd, 24:36) and Jobie Smith (77th, 24:51) also ran for the Big Reds.
The Mohawks from Moravia took 14th as a team with a score of 353. Matthew Seals’ 22:40 led the way for the Mohawks with a 49th place finish. Carson Brown’s time of 23:34 was good for 61st place while Chace Hamilton (74th, 24:38), Alex Benjamin (83rd, 25:40) and Cole Hamilton (86th, 26:16) rounding out the lineup. Keeton Ellison (88th, 27:33) and Chase Uhlenhake (93rd, 30:22) also ran for Moravia.
Davis County swept both team races. Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez won the boy’s race with a time of 17:02 while Davis County’s Tatum Turner won the girl’s race with a time of 22:23.
"Everyone competed and ran well but I was really happy with Cade Lechtenberg, who ran a minute and a half quicker than his last year time. We just have to stay focused on improvement and keep striving to get better,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said.
Centerville will race in Bloomfield on Thursday at 5 p.m. while Moravia goes to Keosauqua on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys team scores
1. Davis County (62), 2. Albia (68), 3. Central Decatur (72), T4. Bedford (193), T4. Pleasantville (193), 6. Southeast Warren (203), 7. Wayne (210), 8. Chariton (211), 9. East Union (217), 10. Clarke (222), 11. Centerville (248), 12. Mount Ayr (254), 13. Melcher-Dallas (297), 14. Moravia (353)
Girls team scores
1. Davis County (30), 2. Chariton (53), 3. Albia (91), 4. Central Decatur (130), 5. Pleasantville (131), 6. Mount Ayr (143), 7. Wayne (182), 8. East Union (203)