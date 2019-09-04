ALBIA — Heat would push back the start time one hour and it turned out to be a good decision as cloud cover and a nice breeze set up for a beautiful night for Centerville and Moravia’s first cross country meet of the season.
Mickey Stephens was the Redettes’ lone runner on the night and she would start her sophomore campaign in the right direction, finishing just outside the top 10 in 11th with a time of 23:21. Stephens tried to chase down 10th place in the final stretch but couldn’t quit catch up.
Melissa Hanson would be the Lady Mohawks lone runner as well, finishing in 48th with a time of 33:42.
Knoxville’s Norah Pearson claimed first place with a time of 19:48 while Pekin grabbed the team title with a score of 44.
The Centerville boys took sixth place as a team with a score of 144. Cade Lechtenberg nabbed himself a top 20 finish, taking 20th with a time of 20:24. Not far behind him was Cade Housh in 24th with a time of 20:36.
Owen Pasa (38th, 22:01), Jobie Smith (56th, 24:00), Noah Craver (58th, 24:17) and Adam Rahimi (63rd, 24:49) rounded out the Centerville lineup.
For the first time in school history, the Moravia boys cross country team placed in a meet, taking eighth with a score of 196.
Matthew Seals led the charge in 43rd place with a time of 22:39. Carson Brown would follow in behind him with a time of 23:38 putting him in 52nd. Chace Hamilton (64th, 24:49), Brody Robinson (66th, 25:07) and Alex Benjamin (67th, 25:07) all finished close together among a pack.
Chase Uhlenhake (71st, 26:20), Cole Hamilton (74th, 27:30), Keeton Ellison (77th, 28:02), Spencer Baty (83rd, 24:17) and Andrew Harrington (84th, 34:23) rounded out the Mohawk lineup.
Pekin nabbed the top two finishes among boys with Colton Glosser (17:02) and Brady Millikin (17:40) finishing first and second, respectively. Albia took the team title of their own meet with a score of 44.
“I thought we ran well for our first time out this season,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said. “Mickey knocked off almost two minutes from her last year time on this course and Cade Lechtenberg and Cade Housh both ran well for the boys. We had to fight off the heat and humidity and I was proud of our effort.”
Centerville and Moravia will both travel to Corydon for the Wayne Invitational on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys team scores
1. Albia (44), 2. Pekin (67), 3. Knoxville (69), 4. Van Buren (108), 5. Wayne (127), 6. Centerville (144), 7. Melcher-Dallas (168), 8. Moravia (196)
Girls team scores
1. Pekin (44), 2. Twin Cedars (54), 3. Albia (82), 4. Knoxville (88)