7th grade football
The seventh graders went 1-1 this week as they had to play two games due to one being a makeup. They started the week by falling to Albia 34-16.
The scoring didn’t get going until the second half as Albia led 8-0 after the first half.
Centerville tied the game up in the third quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run from Isaac Messmaker. Albia would score the next two touchdowns to take a 22-8 lead with five minutes left in the game.
Landon McGrann’s 27-yard touchdown run made it a one score game before Albia would come back and score with one minute left. The Big Reds would try to score quickly but a pick-six by the Blue Demons would cap the game.
“This was a hard fought game on both sides of the ball,” Centerville head coach Alex Belloma said. “We had too many turnovers and costly penalties that ended some really good drives. Against good teams like Albia, we can’t afford to have those penalties. They are drive killers. But I am very proud of our team. They played hard all night and never gave up. We couldn’t get the big play when we needed it.”
The Big Reds would come back two days later and pick up a 44-22 win over Chariton.
Centerville had touchdown runs from three different boys in the first half. Caleb Murphy would punch it in from two yards out while Messmaker and McGrann would have long runs of 45 and 51 yards, respectively, to put Centerville ahead 22-14 at the half.
Deke Brooks helped extend Centerville’s lead to 30-14 by taking back an interception 30 yards back for a touchdown. Chariton scored early in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game before a pair of touchdown runs of 23 and 59 yards would put the game away.
“It was nice to see the boys respond after the tough loss on Tuesday,” Belloma said. “Offensively, we executed very well all night and took care of business. Our line and receivers did a good job of blocking and our backs ran hard. Everyone gave great effort. Defensively, we played well. We did a much better job of wrapping up and tackling. Our guys keep flying to the ball. This was a great team win.”
Centerville (4-1) will wrap up their season on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at home against Clarke.
8th grade football
The eighth grade boys also went 1-1 on the week, starting with a 46-20 loss to Albia.
Albia jumped out to a quick start. The Blue Demons were able to score, recover the ensuing onside kick and then score again to take a 16-0 lead.
Vinny Sheston and Sylar Esiais had touchdown runs in the first half but their offense would stall late in second quarter and would give up a long touchdown pass to find themselves trailing 38-14 at the half.
Connor Stephens would connect with Ryan Sinnott on a 19-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the game.
“It was 16-0 before we ever had the ball,” Centerville head coach Brad Warren said. “After that we did a better job of matching their intensity and got back into the game. We played the third quarter even and we each got a score in the fourth. Turnovers and missed tackles were our downfall tonight. A couple of times we had good drives going and ended up fumbling.”
The Big Reds came back on Thursday and would grab a convincing 48-16 victory over Chariton.
After finding themselves in a 16-0 deficit to start the game against Albia, Centerville found themselves ahead of Chariton 16-0 early thanks to a 33-yard touchdown run by Drennan Moorman followed by a 49-yard pick-six by Kylar Sparks.
“This was a good way for us to bounce back after a tough game on Tuesday,” Warren said. “We set the tone right from the start and had a nice drive to score on our first possession. The defense came through on Chariton’s first play and got pressure on the quarterback and Kylar grabbed an interception and made a nice return to get into the endzone.”
Moorman and Sheston added touchdown runs before the half to give the Big Reds a 32-8 lead at the half.
Sheston’s 17-yard touchdown and Sparks’ 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter would cap off the win for Centerville.
“We played with great effort tonight and that really showed up on the scoreboard. Our defense controlled the game and didn’t let Chariton get much going on offense. Offensively, I thought we executed well and were able to get a lot of people involved,” Warren said.
Centerville (2-2-1) finishes up their season on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. at home against Clarke.
Cross country
The Big Reds and Redettes both ran at the conference meet in Osceola this week. The girls placed fifth with a score of 96 while the boys took fourth with a score of 86.
Lauren Phillips had the best finish for the Redettes, her time of 14:54 was good enough for 16th place. Finishing shortly behind her was Noelle Craver in 18th with a time of 14:58.
Tayliah Raub (24th, 15:38), Hannah Ballanger (32nd, 16:15) and Isabelle Lauron (34th, 16:24) also raced for Centerville.
The boys were led by Jesus Alarado, who finished just outside the top 10 in 13th place with a time of 13:44. Euan Lechtenberg also grabbed a top 20 finish, crossing the line at 14:47 to take 18th.
Brady Belloma (23rd, 15:15), Hagen Byrd (24th, 15:19) and John White (35th, 17:24) rounded out the Centerville lineup.
Girls team scores
1. Albia (18), 2. Davis County (74), 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (88), 4. Knoxville (94), 5. Centerville (96)
Boys team scores
1. Davis County (28), 2. Knoxville (53), 3. Chariton (59), 4. Centerville (86)
Volleyball
The girls wrapped up their season last week with a home match against Clarke followed by road matches at Davis County and Kirksville.