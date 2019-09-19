7th grade football
EDDYVILLE — The Centerville seventh graders opened their season with a 32-6 victory over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
“The boys moved the ball at will on the EBF defense. Many different guys got touches and ran the ball well. We saw a lot of positive things on both sides of the ball,” Centerville head coach Alex Belloma said.
Centerville got the scoring started in the first quarter with Landon McGrann finding the end zone on a 2-yard run to make it 8-0 after one quarter.
Gavin Pease then had a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter to push the Big Reds’ lead to 24-0 at the half.
McGrann added his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter, a 10-yard rush to push the lead to 32-0.
It was nearly a shutout before EBF would score their lone touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game.
“The defense did a good job rallying to the ball and gang tackling. Overall, we played pretty well for the first game. The boys played hard and gave great effort. We have some things to improve upon and continue to improve each week,” Belloma said.
Centerville (1-0) will have their home opener on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. against Davis County.
8th grade football
EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Centerville’s eighth graders 26-16 in their season opener.
“It was a close back and forth game that featured a lot of offense,” Centerville head coach Brad Warren said. “For the first game of the year, I was impressed with how our guys performed. We did a lot of nice things on offense and were able to move the ball all night. It was good to see that we didn’t have a single penalty on offense tonight.”
EBF scored the opening touchdown but Vinny Sheston’s six-yard rushing touchdown would give Centerville an 8-6 lead after one quarter.
Sheston added a four-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Big Reds’ lead to 16-6 in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the team, that would be their last score of the night as EBF would score three unanswered touchdowns to pull ahead and eventually win 26-16.
“Unfortunately, we had one turnover that lead to points for EBF. I thought the guys played with tremendous effort tonight battling the heat. We had our chances and were in the game right to the end and they never gave up. We have some things to work on but I’m confident they will come back and work hard,” Warren said.
Centerville (0-1) have their home opener on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. against Davis County.
Cross country
The middle school boys and girls raced at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa on Tuesday.
Tayliah Raub’s 46th place finish at 14:16 led the girls while Isabelle Laurson finished behind her in 52nd with a time of 14:26.
The boys finished ninth place as a team with Jesus Alarado leading the way with his time of 11:29 putting him in 28th. Euan Lechtenberg (35th, 12:01), Brady Belloma (52nd, 12:43), Hagen Byrd (60th, 13:06) and John White (71st, 14:12) rounded out the lineup.
Next week will see them to to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. before racing in Moravia’s home invitational at Honey Creek on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
The Redettes had their first matches at home on Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. They travel to Chariton on Thursday before playing three matches next week.