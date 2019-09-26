7th grade football
The seventh graders picked up a big win in their home opener this week, defeating Davis County 40-18.
Landon McGrann got the scoring started with a 36-yard rushing touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Davis County would return it the kick for a touchdown to tie the game at six.
McGrann would find the end zone again on a 38-yard touchdown run to give the Big Reds a 14-6 lead after one quarter.
McGrann continued his big half with touchdown runs of 42 and 31 yards in the second quarter. But the Mustangs would get a big score with eight seconds left in the half. A 50-yard passing touchdown cut Centerville’s lead to 28-12 after two quarters of play.
Gavin Pease would join in on the scoring after recovering a fumble early in the third quarter. Pease would go 11 yards for a rushing touchdown to extend Centerville’s lead to 22.
Isacc Messmaker, who had an interception earlier in the game, added a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth before Davis County added a late touchdown to make it a 40-18 final.
“The boys played a hard fought game on both sides of the ball. We have a few things to clean up offensively but they continue to do many great things and improve each week,” Centerville head coach Alex Belloma said.
Centerville (2-0) will host Knoxville on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
8th grade football
It was all Centerville in this one as the Big Reds shutout Davis County 56-0.
“After a great week of practice we were able to bounce back from a tough loss last week,” Centerville head coach Brad Warren said. “The defense set the tone right from the start and got a quick three and out. The offense got rolling early and we were hard to stop.”
Four different Big Reds found the end zone in the first quarter. Vinny Sheston (37 yards), Drennan Moorman (27 yards), Connor Stephens (nine yards) and Kylar Sparks (six yards) all had touchdown runs to open up a 32-0 lead for Centerville.
Moorman’s 26-yard touchdown run followed by Ryan Sinnot’s 15-yard touchdown reception from Vinny Sheston gave the Big Reds a 48-0 lead going into the half.
“Our front eight dominated the line of scrimmage and made it difficult for DC to get anything going. The defensive backs were tested tonight and they were up to it. We were able to get one interception and just missed a couple of others,” Warren said.
The lone score of the second half came at the start of the third quarter when Sylar Esaias took the kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown.
Centerville created a couple turnovers, only allowed three first downs and even blocked a pair of punts that helped set up their offense. Speaking of offense, Warren praised his offensive line for opening holes and helping six different players find the end zone.
“It was good to play at home and really show a lot of improvement from last week,” Warren said. “We were much more physical this week and that showed up on the scoreboard. It was a good team win and we saw some good things from a lot of different players.”
Centerville (1-1) travels to Knoxville on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
The Centerville boys and girls raced at Eddyville on Tuesday before going to Honey Creek on Thursday for the Moravia Invitational. Next week they will travel to Osceola for Clarke’s invitational.
Volleyball
Centerville hosted Davis County and Knoxville while traveling to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Redettes return home next week on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. when they will battle Albia.