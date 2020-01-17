SEYMOUR — Seymour’s new gym was packed full of eager basketball fans and they were treated to a competitive game with Centerville eventually pulling out a 73-65 win over the Warriors.
Seymour got off to a great start, moving the ball well around Centerville’s zone and would end the first quarter with a 17-13 lead.
A Matthew McDonald and-one along with a steal and a Trent McCann layup gave Centerville a 18-17 lead and forced a Seymour timeout early in the second.
The two would go back and forth with both sides moving the ball and executing well but it would be the Big Reds holding a 32-27 lead at the half.
The game became a little more physical in the second half with neither side willing to give up an inch. Free throws became much more prominent with Centerville holding a seven-point advantage entering the final quarter.
Centerville seemed to have jumped out of a canon at the start of the fourth as they began to get stops leading to run outs in transition. Quinton Koestner would find Brady Kauzlarich with a slick behind the back pass for a layup, causing a Seymour timeout with the Warriors trailing 60-49 with 5:28 left.
Seymour would try to crawl back into it with Brody Tuttle’s and-one cutting the deficit to six with 52 seconds left. Tuttle had a quiet first half but came alive in the second half to score all 13 of his points including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
The Warriors would cut the lead to five with 23 seconds left but Seymour would have to play the foul game after turning the ball over with a chance to cut it to single digits.
Kauzlarich would knock down a pair of clutch free throws extending the Centerville lead to seven. Seymour would come down and turn the ball over again, sending Kauzlarich back to the line with six seconds left. Kauzlarich would make 1-of-2 but it was enough to put the game away and give Centerville their third straight win.
Kauzlarich came through in a big way in the fourth, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the quarter.
Speaking of big nights, Seymour didn’t have an answer for McDonald with Centerville’s senior center going off for a game-high 32 points.
Likewise it was an impressive evening from Seymour’s Lawson, who was able to get to the line at will and finish with 22 points for the Warriors.
Seymour (7-4) will try to bounce back when they host Twin Cedars (1-9) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Centerville (6-7) will try to get back to .500 when they host Albia (10-1) on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.