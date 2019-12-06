BLOOMFIELD — The Centerville wrestlers returned to mats for the first time this season on Thursday for a triangular in Bloomfield. The Big Reds would come away with a split, losing to Keokuk 42-36 before bouncing back with a 53-21 victory over Fairfield.
After trailing 12-0 after the first three matches against Keokuk, Centerville would rattle off six straight six-point wins to take a 36-6 advantage.
Jax Mosley, Caden Sales and Nathaniel Genobana all won by forfeit while Kayden Kauzlarich, Gage Moorman and Lucas Henderson all picked up pins.
Keokuk would finish strong by winning the final five matches, three by fall and two by forfeit to edge Centerville in their first dual of the season.
In their second dual of the night, Centerville was much more aggressive with their shots on the mat. They were able to get to their positions and tally six pins against Fairfield.
Kauzlarich and Moorman both picked up their second pins on the night while Henderson dominated in a 20-5 tech fall. Sales, Matt Logsdon and Ryan Currington also all picked up victories by falls.
Genobana saw his first action on the mat this season against Fairfield’s Jonah Cooper. The two-time state runner-up wasted little time attacking and scoring against Cooper. Eventually, Genobana would score his first of likely many pins on the season midway through the second round.
The Big Reds had open weights at 106, 182 and 220. Excluding open weights and forfeits, Centerville finished 10-7 in their matches on the night.
Centerville will compete next in the Newton Cardinal Classic on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Keokuk 42, Centerville 36
285: Jordan Salyers (KEOK) over CRUISE FLANDERS (CENT) (Fall 3:02) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Tate O`Shea (KEOK) over WHIT ODEN (CENT) (Fall 1:13) 120: JAX MOSLEY (CENT) over (KEOK) (For.) 126: CADEN SALES (CENT) over (KEOK) (For.) 132: NATHANIEL GENOBANA (CENT) over (KEOK) (For.) 138: KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (CENT) over Hunter Haage (KEOK) (Fall 1:11) 145: GAGE MOORMAN (CENT) over Levi Boudewyn (KEOK) (Fall 3:18) 152: LUCAS HENDERSON (CENT) over Kaleb Spurgeon (KEOK) (Fall 2:58) 160: Corey Skinner (KEOK) over RYAN MESSAMAKER (CENT) (Fall 1:42) 170: Ethan Rose (KEOK) over MATT LOGSDON (CENT) (Fall 2:33) 182: Dylan Jeffers (KEOK) over (CENT) (For.) 195: Kolbe Barnes (KEOK) over RYAN CURRINGTON (CENT) (Fall 2:55) 220: Tristyn O`Connor (KEOK) over (CENT) (For.)
Centerville 53, Fairfield 21
106: Double Forfeit 113: WHIT ODEN (CENT) over (FAIR) (For.) 120: CADEN SALES (CENT) over Brecken Courtright (FAIR) (Fall 3:48) 126: NATHANIEL GENOBANA (CENT) over Jonah Cooper (FAIR) (Fall 3:16) 132: KAYDEN KAUZLARICH (CENT) over Cohyn Roach (FAIR) (Fall 2:52) 138: GAGE MOORMAN (CENT) over Cael McClaren (FAIR) (Fall 1:02) 145: Logan Adam (FAIR) over SAM HASH (CENT) (Dec 8-3) 152: LUCAS HENDERSON (CENT) over Peyton Cline (FAIR) (TF 20-5 4:52) 160: Caleb Heisel (FAIR) over RYAN MESSAMAKER (CENT) (Fall 1:02) 170: MATT LOGSDON (CENT) over Arya Patel (FAIR) (Fall 0:52) 182: RYAN CURRINGTON (CENT) over Trey Hunter (FAIR) (Fall 0:20) 195: Grady Flynn (FAIR) over (CENT) (For.) 220: Cesar Castellanos (FAIR) over (CENT) (For.) 285: CRUISE FLANDERS (CENT) over (FAIR) (For.)