Former assistant coach Jared Bevins replaces Matt Johnson at the helm of the Centerville wrestling program as he returns some really nice pieces including three elite state tournament regulars in Matthew Lewis, Nathaniel Genobana and Kayden Kauzlarich.
Lewis (46-1 last year at 113 pounds) is a two-time state champion for Centerville. He joined illustrious company last year becoming the fifth Big Red in school history to win multiple championships. The junior will continue his path to become just the second Big Red to win three titles.
Genobana (38-3 last year at 120 pounds) is a two-time state runner-up. The junior’s first two seasons on the mat ended in heartbreak and he will be hungrier than ever to get back to Des Moines this year.
Kauzlarich (26-5 last year at 126 pounds) is a three-time state finalist. He missed the early part of last year due to a football injury but comes into this year fully healthy with the recent Northern Illinois commit once again to finish off his high school career with a good finish at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We’re loaded at the lower weights with a lot of state team points coming back (Lewis, Genobana, Kauzlarich). Also, we have a few guys coming into their own who will help contribute to the team race when we make the trip to Wells Fargo Arena,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said.
Also returning for Centerville are district qualifiers Gage Moorman (27-15 at 126 pounds), Brady Clark (31-16 at 285 pounds) and Lucas Henderson (22-15 at 145 pounds). They will all try to take the next step to Des Moines.
The Big Reds also return seniors Chris Bowen (11-12 at 120 pounds) and Matt Logsdon (12-25 at 160 pounds) along with juniors Caden Sales (20-13 at 106 pounds), Peyton Sales (21-9 at 113 pounds), Tiago Burton (8-7 at 132 pounds), Ryan Currington and sophomore Jace Lang (1-16 at 285 pounds).
Bevins also welcomes a plethora in newcomers to the team in juniors Cassie Stevens, Brayden Parsons and Cacá Oliveire with freshmen Jax Mosley, Sam Hash, Sabin Esias, Ryan Messamaker, Leland Henderson, Cruise Flanders and Sarah Lewis.
“Numbers at the upper weights [are a struggle]. We will have a lot of holes in the top half of the lineup, which is unfortunate not only for our wrestling program but for our football team as well,” Bevins said.
Centerville will ride their three perennial state wrestlers this year but they will welcome the good competition in the lower weights. They may not have enough to fill out the middle and upper weights which will hurt them in duals. The Big Reds should have a lot of talent, and with a strong schedule, this season they will be tested this year.
Some good news is after nearly not having any home events last year, Centerville has three home events on the schedule this season. They will host the SCC meet along with their own home tournament plus a home triangular against Ottumwa and Wayne.
“We’re setting the bar high and keeping our goals in mind throughout the tough times during the season,” Bevins said.