FAIRFIELD — The Centerville offense had a tough time in the first meeting, and it had another difficult time in the second meeting as the Big Reds’ season came to a close after suffering a 51-29 defeat to Fairfield.
The Trojans came out firing by building a 22-8 lead after the first quarter. Centerville would put together a much better second quarter and would cut the lead to eight going into the half.
The Big Reds struggled to match Fairfield’s physicality in the second half as they were held to nine total points.
Centerville shot 11-of-35 from the field including 1-of-6 from three and 6-of-8 from the free throw line with Brady Kauzlarich taking six of the eight free throws. Kauzlarich led the Big Reds with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Quinton Koestner chipped in nine points.
One of the keys to the game was how Centerville would fair on the glass. After being out-rebounded 44-12 in the first meeting, Fairfield dominated the glass again, out-rebounding the Big Reds 37-12.
After going on a five-game winning streak, Centerville lost their last four games of the season. The Big Reds will lose one senior in Jaxson Ocker. Centerville finishes the year with a 7-12 record.