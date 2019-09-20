KEOKUK — The Big Reds took another physical and mental toll on Friday as they made the long drive to Keokuk only to get blown out by the Chiefs 49-13.
Keokuk got the scoring started on a pick-six by Anthony Potratz, who would end up with three touchdowns on the night, adding another two as a receiver.
Potratz’s first receiving touchdown came on a double move to help him get by the defense for a 34-yard touchdown.
Centerville had a chance to answer back but would turn it over on downs on Keokuk’s seven yard line.
Then late in the second quarter, the Chiefs would drive down the field with Braylon Martinez converting and scoring on a third-and-19 draw play up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 21-0.
But Keokuk wanted to add one more score and they did just 20 seconds later thanks to an onside kick recovery followed by an unsportsmanlike penalty on Centerville. Keokuk quarterback Corey Skinner would make them pay with a nine-yard scamper up the middle to put the Chiefs up 28-0 at the half.
McCain Oden’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter would try to get Centerville going before Keokuk answered with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
The Big Reds added a late touchdown during the running clock with Sawyer Wardlow hitting Peyton Sales deep for a 57-yard touchdown with 3:20 left in the game as Keokuk would then run out the clock.
Centerville (2-2) now move onto district play where they will host No. 7 Des Moines Christian (4-0) next Friday at 7 p.m.