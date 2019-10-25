PELLA — Centerville’s cross country team wrapped up their season on Thursday at Central College among some quality competition for their state qualifier.
"The state assigned us a very strong field of teams and we were a bit overwhelmed with our competition. The weather cooperated and we ran well for us,” Centerville coach Matt Kruzich said.
Mickey Stephens once the Redettes’ lone runner and would run around her average time. Among the strong competition, the two-time all-conference runner’s time of 23:09 put her in 43rd place.
Dallas Center-Grimes’ Megan Sterbenz won the girls race by 30 seconds with a time of 19:18. DCG also won the girls team title thanks to five top 10 finishes.
Cade Housh and Cade Lechtenberg finished right next to one another in 62nd and 63rd with times of 19:53. Kruzich was happy with their finish because it was a season goal for both of them to finish under 20 minutes.
Owen Pasa finished in 78th with a time of 22:08 while Noah Craver’s time of 22:40 was good enough for 79th place.
Dallas Center-Grimes swept the top three finishes on their way to winning the boys team title. DCG’s Aidan Ramsey took first with a time of 16:38.
“It's been a great season working with these kids,” Kruzich said. “They are quality student athletes and have been great to work with. I wanna thank our seniors Cade Lechtenberg, Cade Housh, Noah Craver, Owen Pasa, Kayden Kauzlarich, Emily Clark and our manager Elizabeth Zintz for everything they have done for the program. All of them are exceptional students and people and we have had a lot of fun.”
Girls team scores
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (26), 2. Norwalk (70), 3. Pella (89), 4. Winterset (115), 5. Bondurant-Farrar (164), 6. Nevada (169), 7. South Tama (198), 8. Knoxville (214), 9. Oskaloosa (218), 10. Fairfield (244)
Boys team scores
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (34), 2. Norwalk (55), 3. Pella (61), 4. Bondurant-Farrar (115), 5. Winterset (151), 6. Oskaloosa (152), 7. Fairfield (208), 8. Knoxville (216), 9. Nevada (224), 10. South Tama (284), 11. Clarke (343)