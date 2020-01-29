Make it six wins in a row for the Big Reds, as they celebrated senior night with a 72-62 win over Clarke on Tuesday night.
It was a three-point exhibition in the first quarter with Centerville’s Brady Kauzlarich scoring a pair of triples only for Clarke to make four of their own to grab a 14-13 lead after eight minutes of play.
The Big Reds opened the second quarter on an 11-3 run, turning stops into quick transition opportunities. Clarke’s three-point shooting went cold and the turnovers ramped up as Quinton Koestner and Matthew McDonald led Centerville to a 36-20 halftime lead.
“I thought we were matching their points in the first quarter and they were hitting some big shots,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said. “We were playing a mixed-up zone guarding their leading scorer and we felt like as long as the role players are hitting them, we were still in control. The second quarter I thought we got in our groove making a lot of good things happen off of defensive rebounds and getting in transition.”
Centerville was making it difficult for Clarke’s leading scorer Umar Bulis. The junior picked up four fouls in the first half and was limited to just four points.
The Big Reds continued their run early in the second half with a 6-0 run capped off by a steal and two-hand slam by McDonald to put Centerville ahead 42-20 with 5:25 left in the third.
Kruzich gave credit to his defense, specifically Brady Kauzlarich for leading the charge on that end of the floor.
“I tell you Brady Kauzlarich deserves a lot of credit tonight. He played the middle of the zone defense and was so active on the boards and getting out in transition so I give him total props tonight, I thought he did a super job. [Koestner], Trent [McCann] and everybody finished on the other end and then when we did have to set up half-court sets, I thought Matt [McDonald] did a nice job taking over inside and Merrick [Mathews] hit some nice shots, too.”
All five starters scored in double figures with Koestner, Mathews and McDonald all scoring 14 points while McCann added 12 points and Kauzlarich chipped in 10 points.
Kruzich was able to go to his bench in the third quarter and get some of his seniors in for senior night.
“Later in the game I was trying to get my seniors in the game and we got them all in. Some of our seniors don’t see a lot of time and I thought Jake did a nice job leading those guys out there. It’s just a nice game to get the whole team involved in the game.”
Centerville led by 26 at the end of the third but Clarke continued to press with their starters and would cut the lead Centerville lead to 10 with three minutes left. Kruzich put his starters back into the game to close out the win.
“It was just nice tonight to have a good team win, send the seniors out on a good note because it was senior night so we wanted to get all of them into the game,” Kruzich said. “I thought Brady Hughes had a couple nice moments off the bench so I want to give him some props. Cade Lechtenberg has been there for me all four years. Elijah Sparks and Austin Dell, I want to give those guys a shout out. Those guys have been so dedicated to our program.”
Centerville (9-7) will look to stay hot when they travel to Chariton (6-8) on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.