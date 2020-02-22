DES MOINES — It was another bittersweet championship Saturday night for Centerville at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament. Matthew Lewis and Kayden Kauzlarich both grabbed championships while Nathaniel Genobana finished runner-up.
Matthew Lewis (29-2) kickstarted three straight title matches featuring Big Reds. He would find himself matched up again with Independence’s Isaiah Weber (47-4), who he pinned in last year’s final.
Lewis wouldn’t repeat history, but he would dominate on his way to a third straight title, defeating Weber by a 6-0 decision to win the 2A 126 pound championship.
Lewis scored the first takedown with just three seconds left in the opening period after shooting low towards Weber’s legs and just keeping him in to go up 2-0.
The second period saw Lewis start on bottom. Weber tried to get to work on Lewis but would lose his leverage leaving Lewis the opportunity to score a quick reversal and get to his biggest strength of being on top.
After riding him out with a couple of chances of trying to get back points, Weber elected to start the third period neutral. Weber needed a takedown but Lewis was ready for it, stuffing Weber and countering with a takedown of his own to seal the match.
“The adjustments on his feet, being able to use his strength a little bit more than he did against this kid last year,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said. “He’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten bigger. Matthew was just kind of able to control things and keep them tighter where Weber wasn’t able to use some of that funk that took him down last year. Outstanding performance from him and again he was tough on top like he’s been all tournament.”
Lewis secures his third state title, joining an illustrious group in the process and will have a chance to become the second Big Red to win four state titles next year.
Kayden Kauzlarich (42-2) has been waiting for this moment for a long time. The three-time place winner would get his first title shot against Union-LaPorte City’s Lake Lebahn (31-8).
Kauzlarich did what he has done all tournament, getting into his offense and being nearly impossible to score against. He found a chink in Lebahn’s armor and went to it over and over on his way to three takedowns in the opening period.
Kauzlarich started the second period on the bottom and would get the escape to enter the third with a 7-2 lead. Kauzlarich added one more takedown in the third and as it ended, an overjoyed Kauzlarich secured a 9-4 decision and his first state championship at 132 pounds, something he has been dreaming about for a long time.
“[It’s] better than I imagined it would. I’ve played that match over and over for so many years now and I never imagined it to ever be that good,” Kauzlarich said.
Nathaniel Genobana (30-2) would try to make it a trifecta for Centerville. He would face a very difficult opponent in Williamsburg’s Jalen Schroop (56-0) in the 138 pound title match.
Genobana would get a couple of good shots in the first but Schroop was able to just hold off Genobana every time. After getting an escape to start the second, Schroop connected on a single-leg takedown right off of a restart to go ahead 3-0.
Genobana would close the gap with a takedown but wouldn’t be able to hold on to Schroop as he quickly escaped just four seconds later. Schroop would counter a pair of Genobana shots late with takedowns to come away with an 8-3 decision and hand Genobana his third straight defeat in the finals to become a three-time runner up.
This was the first time since 2005 that Centerville had three boys in the finals. Just like that year, they had two champions and one runner-up.
For first year head coach Jared Bevins, he was able to get all three of his state tournament qualifiers in the finals in his first season.
Centerville finished in third as a team with 66 points. It’s their best finish since they were runner-ups in 2005 and 2006. They also won won titles 23 and 24 in program history on Saturday, moving them into the top 30 in Iowa high school history.
“I’m just blessed to be able to take over for a program like this. It is where it is and we have guys like these to lead the way in our room and a good group of guys coming through and I expect good things in the future as well,” Bevins said.
Bevins also has a stamp of approval from his top wrestle.
“He’s really good for conditioning, I felt like I had a gas tank all year,” Lewis said of Bevins. “He’s a great coach and he really made sure he pushed us and kept it positive.”
Moravia’s Golston wins one, loses two in state tournament debut
Connor Golston’s first taste of the State Wrestling Tournament was a quick one. The Moravia freshman only needed 50 seconds to pin his opponent and secure a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Golston reunited with ACGC’s Cale Rowley (30-18), who he beat earlier this season by a 10-1 major at the Charger Invitational, in the first round at 145 pounds. It may have been Golston’s first time wrestling at the state tournament but it was nothing new for him to be on this stage.
“He’s been wrestling since preschool and his mom has taken him all over the midwest so he’s got a lot of experience,” Moravia head coach Denny Whitlow said. “We were pretty confident with him coming in here just because he’s wrestled a lot of matches. Connor is a kid of few words but he gets really focused right before he wrestles.”
Golston was so locked coming out that he didn't even get his wristband taken off until the official pointed it out. The match started and it would only take 24 seconds for Golston to take Rowley to the mat. Just a handful of seconds later, Golston was locked in on top hearing the official slap the mat, giving him the fall.
“He wrestled that kid before so he had some confidence and he went right out and took care of business which is what you want,” Whitlow said.
Day two proved to be a bit tougher than day one of the State Wrestling Tournament for Golston. He suffered a pair of losses to ranked opponents to fall short of placing as a freshman and be eliminated from the tourney.
“Those are two very solid seniors and there were a couple of times in both of those matches that it could’ve went either way,” Moravia head coach Denny Whitlow said. “Unfortunately for us, today it didn’t go our way. Nothing he should be ashamed of, nothing that we’re ashamed of. He left it all on the mat and that as coaches is all we can ask for.”
Golston looked to ride the momentum of an opening round pin into Friday’s quarterfinals but he would match up against No. 3 Daniel Meeker (41-3) of Wapello.
There were a handful of scrambling situations early on in the match where it looked like it could go either way for both wrestlers. Meeker was then able to take control with a pair of takedowns to end the first period with a 4-1 advantage.
Meeker elected to start the second period on bottom and would get a quick reversal on Golston before eventually scoring a three-point near fall. Golston would be taken down one more time before Meeker would secure the pin and send Golston to the consolation round.
Golston would need to defeat No. 8 Brody Hawtrey (45-7) of North Cedar later on Friday to stay alive in the tournament and secure a placing.
After some back and forth, Hawtrey scored to first takedown before Golston would escape to cut to 2-1 after one period. Golston started the second period on the bottom and was able to keep that momentum going with a quick escape and takedown that almost turned into a quick pin but Golston wasn’t able to hold it long enough for back points.
Hawtrey would then get a huge reversal that would turn into a two-point near fall followed by a three-point near fall to pull ahead 9-4 entering the third.
Hawtrey started the third on the bottom and used the same move to score another reversal and eventually another three-point near fall on his way to a 14-5 major over Golston, eliminating him from the tournament.
“I probably saw more emotion on Connor’s face after losing that match, but I think it’s going to fuel for next year to make sure he gets on the podium next year and then hopefully he’ll take that into the room.”
Golston is one of three Mohawks that will return after qualifying for districts this year. He ends the season with a record of 31-7 and Whitlow expects him to lead by example for his teammates next year.
“That’s really big because we can talk about state as coaches but a lot times these kids will listen to their peers more on those things,” Whitlow said. “That’s going to be big for Connor. He’s going to have to step up and be a leader in the room next year as a sophomore. Being a state qualifier, he can tell the guys in the room what it’s like being down here on the mat, in the tunnels and things like that to kind of inspire those kids to get to that next level.”
Top 10 Class 2A Team Scores
1. Osage (85), 2. Union - LaPorte City (78), 3. Centerville (66), 4. Solon (63), 5. West Delaware (62), 6. Bondurant-Farrar (61.5), 7. West Liberty (52), 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (51), T9. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (48.5), 9. Winterset (48.5)
Centerville Results
2A-126: Matthew Lewis (29-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 29-2 won by decision over Cael Ihle (Gilbert) 47-4 (Dec 4-0)
Quarterfinal - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 29-2 won by fall over Joe Weaver (Atlantic) 42-13 (Fall 1:59)
Semifinal - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 29-2 won by decision over Brock Beck (Grinnell) 44-4 (Dec 3-2)
1st Place Match - Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 29-2 won by decision over Isaiah Weber (Independence) 47-4 (Dec 6-0)
2A-132: Kayden Kauzlarich (42-2) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 42-2 won by major decision over Chase Thomas (Crestwood - Cresco) 22-5 (MD 11-2)
Quarterfinal - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 42-2 won by decision over Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 48-8 (Dec 5-0)
Semifinal - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 42-2 won by decision over Bryce Hatten (Winterset) 19-2 (Dec 3-2)
1st Place Match - Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 42-2 won by decision over Lake Lebahn (Union - LaPorte City) 31-8 (Dec 9-4)
2A-138: Nathaniel Genobana (30-2) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 30-2 won by major decision over Carson Burchland (East Marshall - LeGrand) 32-6 (MD 18-8)
Quarterfinal - Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 30-2 won by decision over Issac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 49-7 (Dec 3-2)
Semifinal - Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 30-2 won by decision over Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) 45-3 (Dec 4-3)
1st Place Match - Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) 56-0 won by decision over Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 30-2 (Dec 8-3)
Moravia Results
1A-145: Connor Golston (31-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Connor Golston (Moravia) 31-8 won by fall over Cale Rowley (ACGC) 30-18 (Fall 0:50)
Quarterfinal - Daniel Meeker (Wapello) 41-3 won by fall over Connor Golston (Moravia) 31-8 (Fall 3:11)
Cons. Round 2 - Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar - Stanwood) 45-7 won by major decision over Connor Golston (Moravia) 31-8 (MD 14-5)