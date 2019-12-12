OTTUMWA — The Big Reds took to the pool for the first time representing Centerville last week in a dual against Ottumwa and Marshalltown.
Marshalltown would take the dual with a team size of around 23 with Ottumwa bringing 18 boys and Centerville bringing six.
Reece Sells had a great first night, leading the team in times in the 50 free (fifth, 26.24) and the 100 free (fifth, 1:02.89), both were personal best times.
Jobie Smith (26.61) and Gavin Knight (29.68) would both race in the 50 free and finish in sixth and seventh, respectively. Smith also grabbed a fourth place finish in the 100 back with a time of 1:55:00. Knight (1:08.07) and Justin Walker (1:09.71) took sixth and seventh in the 100 free.
In the relays, the quartet of Walker, Smith, Sells and Knight finishing in fourth place in the 200 medley with a time of 2:13.16 while the same squad also took fourth in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.82.
“We were happy with how our relays competed,” Centerville head coach Amber White said. “In the weeks to come, we will be looking to fill the gaps in our event list, finding a swimmer that can fill the 200 Freestyle and 200 Individual Medley event.”
Centerville travel to their first Invitational in Grinnell on Saturday at 11 a.m.