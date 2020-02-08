ALBIA — It’s that time of year. Every match is huge and everything these wrestlers have been working on for this season is on the line. Five Big Reds punched their tickets to districts while Centerville would fall just short of qualifying for the regional duals after finishing third with 177 points.
The first of five Big Reds to get through was two-time champion No. 1 Matthew Lewis (23-2). After a bye to the semifinals, Lewis was able to pick up a second period fall against Central Decatur’s Devin Adams (23-21). That would pit him against Gage Gordon (27-8) of Knoxville in the finals but Lewis would make quick work of Gordon, pinning him in 41 seconds to advance to districts.
Following behind Lewis was No. 3 Kayden Kauzlarich (36-2) at 132 pounds. He would earn a first period bye before matching up with EBF’s Levi Vandonsler (13-19), who Kauzlarich pinned in the first round. Kauzlarich then took care of business in the finals with another first period fall, this time against Knoxville’s Hayden Hatch (14-13) to advance to next week’s districts.
Rounding out the big three was No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (25-1) at 138 pounds, a weight which he moved up from after spending most of the season at 126. He would also earn a first round bye that sent him automatically to the semifinals. Genobana would score early and often in those semifinals on his way to a 17-2 tech fall victory over Logan Jones (16-11) of Central Decatur.
Genobana then met for one of the bigger showdowns of the day against Albia’s No. 8 Michael Thomas (22-3). The two were locked at two entering the third period where Genobana would earn an escape after starting the period down. For the final 1:30 Genobana would hold off Thomas’ takedown attempts to come away with a 3-2 decision, advancing to districts.
Lucas Henderson (22-10) had himself a nice day to keep his momentum he’s gained over the last couple of weeks. He didn’t give up a single point in his two matches. He won a 7-0 decision against Zander Reed (21-20) of Central Decatur in the semifinals before rolling to a big time 15-0 tech fall over EBF’s Hunter McFadden (26-3) to punch his ticket to Knoxville.
But perhaps one of the biggest upsets on the day came curtesy of Cruise Flanders (12-24). The 220-pound freshman started his day in the quarterfinals with a pin of Central Decatur’s Austin Long (10-24) in the first round.
That set up a showdown against the top seed in Clarke’s Jake Smith (28-8) in the semifinals. It was tied at zero after one period but you could see that Flanders had Smith exhausted. Flanders started the second period down and was able to escape and earn a stalling call point before a late takedown from Smith tied the match at two after two. Flanders let Smith escape to start the third but got another stalling point to tie the match at three. In the dying seconds of the match and the crowd on their feet, Smith tried to score another late takedown but Flanders snuffed it out and worked his way around it to earn the takedown with mere seconds remaining to pull off the 5-3 upset.
Flanders advanced to the finals where he would lose by a 14-5 major decision to Chariton’s Jordan Mundy (26-7) but it wouldn’t matter as their wouldn’t be a wrestle back and Flanders would secure a spot in districts.
Centerville didn’t have any wrestle backs on the day but they would have a couple of wrestlers come close.
Chris Bowen (14-13) at 113 pounds and Jax Mosley (17-13) at 120 pounds both took third place. Bowen had a fall in the quarterfinals and also had a slick reversal into a pin to secure third. Mosley bounced back from his semifinals loss to come away with a 12-8 decision against Central Decatur’s William Gillis (11-29).
In a competitive weight class, Gage Moorman (30-13) saw his 30-win season come to a difficult close. The senior rolled to a 15-2 major in the quarterfinals before suffering defeats in his next two matches to finish fourth at 145 pounds.
Matt Logsdon (12-20) and Jace Lang (7-17) also finished fourth while Ryan Messamaker (5-22) took fifth and Ryan Currington (14-10) finished in sixth at their respective weights.
The Centerville wrestlers will make their way to districts in Knoxville next Saturday at 12 p.m.
Team scores
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (218), 2. Knoxville (184.5), 3. Centerville (177), 4. Albia (160.5), 5. Central Decatur – Leon (113), 6. Clarke – Osceola (101), 7. Chariton (98)
Centerville results
113: Chris Bowen (14-13) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Chris Bowen (Centerville) 14-13 won by fall over Octavio Garcia (Chariton) 7-18 (Fall 1:43)
Semifinal – Dawson Bonnett (Albia) 17-8 won by tech fall over Chris Bowen (Centerville) 14-13 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))
3rd Place Match – Chris Bowen (Centerville) 14-13 won by fall over Ethan Domina (Clarke – Osceola) 16-19 (Fall 1:01)
2nd Place Match – Dawson Bonnett (Albia) 17-8 won by no contest over Chris Bowen (Centerville) 14-13 (NC)
120: Jax Mosley (17-13) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Brodie Connor (Albia) 24-10 won by major decision over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 17-13 (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 17-13 won by decision over William Gillis (Central Decatur – Leon) 11-29 (Dec 12-8)
2nd Place Match – Brodie Connor (Albia) 24-10 won by no contest over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 17-13 (NC)
126: Matthew Lewis (23-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 23-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 23-2 won by fall over Devin Adams (Central Decatur – Leon) 23-21 (Fall 2:23)
1st Place Match – Matthew Lewis (Centerville) 23-2 won by fall over Gabe Gordon (Knoxville) 27-8 (Fall 0:41)
132: Kayden Kauzlarich (36-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 36-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 36-2 won by fall over Levi Vandonsler (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 13-19 (Fall 1:34)
1st Place Match – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 36-2 won by fall over Hayden Hatch (Knoxville) 14-13 (Fall 0:45)
138: Nathaniel Genobana (25-1) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
Quarterfinal – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 25-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 25-1 won by tech fall over Logan Jones (Central Decatur – Leon) 16-11 (TF-1.5 5:32 (17-2))
1st Place Match – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 25-1 won by decision over Michael Thomas (Albia) 22-3 (Dec 3-2)
145: Gage Moorman (30-13) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 30-13 won by major decision over KJ Fry (Clarke – Osceola) 15-17 (MD 13-2)
Semifinal – Barrett Bonnett (Albia) 30-7 won by major decision over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 30-13 (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match – Koby Gordon (Knoxville) 23-18 won by fall over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 30-13 (Fall 3:00)
152: Lucas Henderson (22-10) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
Quarterfinal – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 22-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 22-10 won by decision over Zander Reed (Central Decatur – Leon) 21-20 (Dec 7-0)
1st Place Match – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 22-10 won by tech fall over Hunter Mcfadden (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 26-3 (TF-1.5 2:22 (15-0))
160: Ryan Messamaker (5-22) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – David Walker (Central Decatur – Leon) 20-14 won by fall over Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 5-22 (Fall 2:50)
Cons. Semi – Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 5-22 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match – Ryan Messamaker (Centerville) 5-22 received a bye () (Bye)
170: Matt Logsdon (12-20) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 12-20 won by fall over Jesse Niebauer (Central Decatur – Leon) 9-15 (Fall 5:54)
Semifinal – Gavin Montalvo (Knoxville) 20-6 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 12-20 (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match – Seth Kargol (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 18-20 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 12-20 (Fall 1:41)
195: Ryan Currington (14-10) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Jared Landsperger (Knoxville) 15-17 won by fall over Ryan Currington (Centerville) 14-10 (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Semi – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)
5th Place Match – Tyler Binning (Clarke – Osceola) 21-14 won by fall over Ryan Currington (Centerville) 14-10 (Fall 1:44)
220: Cruise Flanders (12-24) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-24 won by fall over Austin Long (Central Decatur – Leon) 10-24 (Fall 1:17)
Semifinal – Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-24 won by decision over Jake Smith (Clarke – Osceola) 28-8 (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match – Jordan Mundy (Chariton) 26-7 won by major decision over Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-24 (MD 14-5)
2nd Place Match – Cruise Flanders (Centerville) 12-24 won by no contest over Jake Smith (Clarke – Osceola) 28-8 (NC)
285: Jace Lang (7-17) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Jace Lang (Centerville) 7-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Nicholas Wood (Chariton) 26-4 won by fall over Jace Lang (Centerville) 7-17 (Fall 0:27)
3rd Place Match – Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 20-22 won by fall over Jace Lang (Centerville) 7-17 (Fall 0:11)