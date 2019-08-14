Four different sports made trips to state, with one taking home a state title, while several others had either standout players or had nice improvements from the year before. Here’s a look at how Centerville looked this past school year.
Football (5-4)
Matt Kovacevich will have plenty of takeaways from his first season leading the Centerville football team. The Big Reds navigated through a season filled with key injuries and still managed a winning record. Centerville was tested early facing two of their biggest rivals in the first two weeks of the season. The Big Reds claimed the Battle of Highway 5 in a 31-15 victory over visiting Albia. Centerville forced three straight Blue Demon turnovers to open the game and help them to a 31-0 lead going into the half. McCain Oden continued his dominance against the Blue Demons finishing with 190 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns. The Centerville defense forced five turnovers on the night to go along with four sacks while holding Albia to -12 yards rushing. Next up was the pennant game against Davis County. It would end with Centerville retaining the pennants for a fourth straight year after defeating the Mustangs 33-25. The Big Reds had to erase a 19-6 first half deficit to come back to win. Oden enjoyed another night being the workhorse with 181 rushing yards on 27 attempts to go along with three touchdowns. With those three touchdowns, Oden matched his total from all of 2017 in just two games. Centerville’s defense was able to get to the quarterback with seven sacks on the night, four of those curtesy of Ethan Susin. The following week saw Centerville suffer their first defeat of the season in a game Kovacevich admitted he’d like to have back. Centerville would lose to Knoxville 27-12 in a game that was scoreless at the half. The Big Reds suffered a couple of key injuries losing starting quarterback Quinton Koestner along with Oden, who suffered a season-ending thumb injury. Oden, despite only playing in the first two and a half games, led the team in rushing until Centerville’s week seven game against Clarke.
Enter Jaxson Ocker, who was getting his first start at quarterback. Ocker would help lead Centerville to a bounce back win over Keokuk the following week completing eight of his 11 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns while running for 87 yards and another two touchdowns. But unfortunately for Centerville, they would lose another starter for the rest of the season due to injury as starting safety Kayden Kauzlarich went down with a leg injury against Keokuk. Centerville would then lose key offensive and defensive lineman Cade Moore for the season after he suffered a thumb injury early in the game against Des Moines Christian. The Big Reds would suffer a couple of blowout losses to Des Moines Christian and Chariton setting up their homecoming game against Clarke. It would be a homecoming to remember as Centerville blew past Clarke 49-30. Ocker went off for a school-record seven touchdowns and 363 rushing yards to lead the Big Reds to a perfect 4-0 record at Paul Johnson Field. Susin played through a hand injury to lead the defense with 8.5 tackles. Centerville would follow that up with a 62-13 blowout win over Saydel to hold an outside shot of making the playoffs entering the final week. Kolby Micetich put together his best performance of the season rushing for 164 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns.
Unfortunately for Centerville, their final game saw them travel to take on No. 1 PCM. The Big Reds would fall 69-18 in the finale. Centerville’s offense ended near the bottom of the district in yards per game (278.8) and scoring (31.2). The defense gave up an average of 33.6 points per game, up from the 24.6 points they averaged last season along with three shutouts (none this season). They would finish tied for second in the district in sacks (21) while also finishing in the top half of the district in forced turnovers (22). Ocker, a first team all-district selection, was the leading passer completing 53.6% of his passes for 556 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. The senior was also the leading rusher with 713 yards on 134 carries (5.3 yards per carry) with another 14 touchdowns. Gage Carson, also selected to first team all-district, led all receivers with 31 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Susin, a third team all-state selection, led the defense with a team-high 44 tackles. He led the Big Reds in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (seven). Sophomore Merrick Mathews, a first team all-district selection, had a team-high three interceptions in his first season as a varsity starter. Moore and Tyler Sedgwick would tie for the team lead in fumble recoveries with three a piece. Junior Trent McCann earned all-state honors for a second straight year as a special teamer after finishing second in the district in yards per punt at 39.3.
Volleyball (7-19)
It was a down year for volleyball in the SCC as only one team finished with a record above .500 and that was Knoxville at 17-15. Centerville was no exception as they dropped their final six matches. The Redettes’ kill efficiency was solid at 0.146, second best in the conference, but they didn’t get themselves enough opportunities. They averaged 5.38 kills per set, which was last in the conference, part of that is because they only averaged 4.99 digs per set (last in conference) and 0.66 blocks per set. Centerville’s offense was led by junior Caitlyn Krull (145 kills) and sophomore Kyla Moore (106). Senior Chasity Cowan was a second all-conference selection and was Centerville’s lone representative. The libero was the heart of the Redette backline and defense. She would end up leading Centerville and finishing fourth in the conference with 3.57 digs per set and a total of 189 on the year. Cowan made a lot of difficult digs all year long against some great hitters but she would always be willing to sacrifice her body to make the play. She also finished with a team-best 27 aces and 0.951 serve efficiency. Centerville would bow out in the regional quarterfinals in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-15) loss to Central Lee.
Boys Cross Country
The boys team had several boys out for the team this year which provided a little bit of competition. In their annual Invitational at the Manhattan Golf Club, the Big Reds placed ninth as a team out of 16 teams with a total of 217. The Big Reds were led by senior Ryan Cassady, who came in 34th place with a time of 19:22. Owen Pasa came across shortly after Cassady in 37th at 19:31. Centerville continued to finish in bunches with Cade Lechtenberg (42nd, 19:39), Matthew Lewis (48th, 19:54), Cade Housh (56th, 20:45), Jobie Smith (62nd, 21:07) and Simon Cho (77th, 22:51) rounding out the scoring. Also running for Centerville was Matthew McDonald (130th, 22:57), Noah Craver (137th, 23:18) and Joao Rodrigues (158th, 25:08). Centerville later took fourth at the conference meet with Cassady owning the best finish for the Big Reds finishing at 21:09, good enough for 26th place. The boys would place 13th as a team at the state qualifier and wouldn’t qualify any individuals.
Girls Cross Country
A couple of impressive young runners paired with an experienced senior and a couple of foreign exchange students rounded out the girls lineup this year. The Redettes took fifth at their annual Invitational with a team total of 147. They were led by freshman Mickey Stephens, who followed up a first place finish among the middle schoolers last year in this meet by taking seventh place this year with a time of 22:11. Stephens was in a battle for the top 10 during the final couple hundred meters but turned on the jets late and was able to make a couple of passes to secure a better position. Fellow freshman Allison Casteel also had another strong showing. She also finished in the top five in this meet as an eighth grader last year. This year she would finish just outside the top 10 by four seconds coming in at 13th place with a time of 22:27. Emily Lewis battled some illness to still run a good time at 23:29 (23rd place) grabbing a top 25 finish. Centerville’s foreign exchange students finished beside one another with Kossuthova Adriana taking 67th at 25:58 and Varvara Nikodimova crossing the line right behind her in 68th with a time of 26:00. Shaylin Brown rounded out the scoring coming across at 28:03, good for 97th. The girls then ran through a muddy course for the conference meet but would see Stephens and Lewis snatch all-conference honors. Stephens placed sixth with a time of 23:25 while Lewis took eighth with a time of 23:34. Casteel narrowly missed a medal, placing 12th with a time of 24:08 as the girls would place sixth as a team with a total of 159. The girls wouldn’t have enough girls to finish in the team standings at the state qualifier and wouldn’t qualify any individuals for state.
Wrestling
Centerville’s big trio in Matthew Lewis, Nathaniel Genobana and Kayden Kauzlarich dominated once again this year. Lewis picked up four tournament titles, Genobana had three and Kauzlarich had one. Thanks to the Iowa winter, Centerville’s annual tournament was snowed out along with a few others. The Big Reds sent six of their 11 wrestlers to districts while team qualified for the regional duals by finishing second with 187 points. Lewis, Genobana and Kauzlarich would all earn return trips to the state tournament while their three teammates would fall short. Kauzlarich would have to settle for a sixth place finish after a difficult draw saw the junior finish 26-5 after starting the season late due to a leg injury suffered during the football season. Genobana saw another fantastic year end in heartbreak in the state finals. He would finish runner-up at 120 pounds and own a 38-3 record. Lewis ended his season on top of the podium for a second straight year. The sophomore rolled through most of his opponents finishing with a 46-1 record capped off by a pin in the 113 pound championship match to win the title. With his second title, he joins fellow two-time champions Chad Zaputil (1987, 1988), Chase Zaputil (1993, 1995), Justin Brown (2002, 2003) and T.J. Sebolt (2003-06). With two years left, Lewis has the chance to join Sebolt as the only Centerville wrestler to win four state titles. Centerville would finish in a tie for sixth in team points at the state tournament with 57.
Boys Basketball (7-12)
A streaky season by the Big Reds saw the boys finish the season under .500. They would get off to a slow start, losing eight of their first 10 games. After the winter break, Centerville would enjoy a five-game winnings streak where they were playing all-around good basketball. They wouldn’t be able to take momentum on the road as they would lose their final four games. Centerville was one of the more efficient teams in the conference this year ranking in the top two in field goal percentage (43.3%), three-point percentage (33.5%) and free throw percentage (63.4%). Despite those stats, they ranked second to last in the conference in scoring at 52.7 points per game. They were not a high volume team as they they had the least among of made field goals and three points in the SCC. The Big Reds were also one of two teams in the SCC to have more turnovers than assists and they struggled on the glass, averaging just 21.7 rebounds per game. Quinton Koestner was their only representative on the all-conference teams. The second team all-conference guard led the Big Reds in scoring this season by scoring in a variety of ways. He averaged 10.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting from the floor and 34.1% from three. The junior was second on the team in assists at 1.5 per game. Centerville fell 51-29 to Fairfield in the substate quarterfinals to end their season.
Girls Basketball (11-9)
Nic Belloma returned to girls basketball coaching in stride as he led the Redettes to finish over .500 for the first time in seven years while winning their first regional game in as many years. The Redettes dropped a couple of games they would’ve liked back with four single-digit losses and a couple of others that were still close going into the fourth quarter. Centerville was one of the better offensive teams in the SCC this year averaging 53.7 points while shooting 40% from the floor and 33.1% from three. Claire Mathews was a big reason for that production as she was a unanimous first team all-conference selection while teammates Taylor Shinn and Caitlyn Krull were selected to the second team. Mathews, a sophomore, averaged a team-high 14.8 points on 42.6% shooting from the floor and 30.4% from three. She was third on the team in assists (1.6 per game) and steals (2.8 per game) and fourth in rebounding (3.7 per game). Shinn, a junior, was one of the top shooters in the conference this season. She shot a conference-best 42% from three while breaking a school record for made threes in a season with 50. Shinn also had a night where she finished with a school-record seven threes as part of a 34-point night (third most points in a single game in school history in 5-on-5). She would end up averaging 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Krull, a junior, stepped into a starting role this season due to an injury and thrived with the extended playing time. She nearly averaged a double-double this season by averaging 11.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2 blocks (conference-best) per game. Krull also shot a conference-best 49.7% from the floor. Centerville would fall 69-35 to South Tama in the regional semifinals to end their nice year.
Boys Bowling (9-10-6)
The boys made some good progress from last year, seeing their wins increase from two to nine while increasing their team average to 2,133.5 (up from 1,870.8), their individual game average to 142.6 (up from 126.2) and their baker game average to 141.5 (up from 121.8). Junior Walker White once again led the team with an average of 155.9. White would also post the season-high score of 203.
Girls Bowling (5-13-2)
The girls also saw some steady progress, increasing their win total to five this year. They also increased all of their stats seeing their team average increase to 1,586 while their individual score average was 107.5 and their baker score average was 102.3. Junior Rae Bennett led the Redettes with an average score of 116.4 while junior Tory Brown posted the season-high score of 152.
Boys Track & Field
First place at their home relays, second at the conference meet and qualify for the Drake Relays and the state meet. It was a very successful year for the Big Red track team. Centerville would take first at the Big Red Relays with 136 points boasted by 15 top three finishes and four first place finishes. For the first time since 2015, Centerville was back at the Drake Relays. McCain Oden would qualify in the shot put and would place 18th with a throw of 49-7. Trent McCann would then compete in the 110-meter hurdles and would place 32nd with a time of 16.54. Oden and McCann then joined Gage Carson and Matthew McDonald to run in the 4x100. The quartet would finish with a time of 45.21, good for 56th overall. Centerville finished second in the SCC meet this year with four conference titles. Cade Moore took first in the discus while Oden won in the shot put. Oden grabbed his second title as part of the 4x100 quartet from the Drake Relays while Carson joined Quinton Koestner, Brady Kauzlarich and Isaac Byrd to win the 4x200. The boys then sent a big group back to Des Moines by qualifying seven events for the state meet. Moore got things started by taking 17th in discus with a throw of 136-10. A handful of boys had to compete in a downpour with McCann taking 18th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.85. Oden grabbed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 48-2.5. Centerville’s relays would then compete with their 4x200 taking 12th, 4x100 taking 21st and their 4x400 taking 17th. The Big Reds wrapped up the year by taking 19th in the sprint medley.
Girls Track & Field
The girls also enjoyed a solid year on the track and in the field. The Centerville girls took fifth place as a team at the Big Red Relays with 70.5 points. The Redettes had eight top three finishes but none finished in first. Emily Lewis was the only was the only individual to take second place with her time of 2:40.83 giving her silver in the 800. Centerville then racked up four second place finishes in the relay events. The Redettes finished runner-up in the 4x100, shuttle hurdle, 800 medley and 1,600 medley relays. The Centerville girls improved on their third place finish from a year ago to grab second place at this year’s SCC meet with 131 points. Just like the boys, they finished with four titles. In the field events, Kyla Moore took first in the discus with a throw of 93-11 while Ysabella Berja finished first in the long jump with her best jump coming in at 15-8. In the relays, the quartet of Chasity Cowan, Claire Mathews, Ysabella Berja and Camille Hendricks ran to a first place finish in the 4x100 with a time of 53.52. Berja and Mathews then joined Allison Casteel and Abigail White to take first in the 400-meter shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:12.79. Berja was the only Redette to qualify for state this season. She would compete in the long jump while the morning downpour at Drake Stadium was still in full effect. A wet track along with wet sand held her back from her best as she finished 21st overall with her first jump being her best at 14-10.5.
Boys Soccer (0-16)
The Big Reds suffered another winless season that they them outscored 86-5, nearly identical to last year. Offensive chances were hard to come by as they only averaged one shot on goal per game and were scoreless in their final eight matches. That being said, they were in a handful of close matches, suffering six losses by three goals or less. Sophomore Joao Rodrigues was Centerville’s leading scorer with two goals while sophomore Kellen Johnson, freshman Alejandro Alvarado and junior Cade Lechtenberg each had one goal. Junior Gage Moorman (0.676 save percentage), sophomore Drennen Eddy (0.757 save percentage) and sophomore Caden Sales (0.732 save percentage) all saw time net for Big Reds. Centerville ended their season with a 8-0 loss to Solon in the substate quarterfinals.
Girls Soccer (7-9)
Year two of the Tony Kurimski era of girls soccer showed a lot of promise for what is to come in the future. Centerville increased their goal production from four goals last year to 40 goals (new school record) and did better defensively, knocking down their goals allowed from 111 to 70 while playing three more games than they did last year. Centerville went 6-1 at home (compared to just 1-8 on the road), won their first ever home tournament and tallied their most wins in over 10 years. Part of the reason for the turnaround was the emergence of impact freshman led by Mickey Stephens. Stephens, a second team all-state selection, was at the forefront of the Centerville attack, scoring 31 goals in her freshman campaign to finish in a tie for eighth in the state in goals and second in the state among freshman. She was tied for second among those top 10 goal scorers in shooting percentage (40%) while also finishing tied for the team lead in assists with four. In Centerville’s 10-0 win against Clarke this year, Stephens broke assistant coach Ashley Whisler’s school-record for most goals in a game with seven goals against the Indians. Also scoring goals for the Redettes this year was Madison Murphy (four), Carly Mihalovich (two), Abby Drew (one), Ally Hall (one) and Madi Jo Smith (one). Junior Ashley Tieden was back in net for Centerville and saw her save percentage increase from 0.597 to 0.727. Centerville saw their season end in a 10-0 defeat to Pella Christian in the regional quarterfinals.
Boys Tennis (4-6)
The boys returned nearly everyone from last year’s team which helped them continue to build a foundation this season without any seniors again. After a 0-4 start, Centerville put together a couple of close wins to go 4-2 down the stretch with three of those wins being by one match. Korey Shondel owned the Big Reds’ best finish at the conference, finishing in fifth among the 12 competitors. The Big Reds would end up placing sixth as a team with five points. Centerville would go 0-4 at districts to end their season.
Girls Tennis (1-5)
After struggling in singles and thriving in doubles last year, the Redettes had a tough time getting both going at the same time and would be limited to just one win this season. That one win was against Albia, a 6-3 win that was fuel by singles victories by Elizabeth Moriarty, Jessica King, Brason Bulechek and Sarah Sheets followed by doubles wins by Daugherty and Bulechek and Sheets and Callen. Centerville’s season would end at districts.
Boys Golf
Centerville enjoyed great golf from their top three golfers but would miss out on placing high as a team without one more top scorer. That didn’t stop them from winning their North South Invitational at The Preserve by five strokes with a score of 337. Kaleb Cochran finished runner-up that day, carding a 75. Cochran led the team with an 18-hole average of 77.5. Joining him in the top three was Cole Cooper (79.29 average) and Cannon Riggall (81.63). The Big Reds would fall 11 shots shy of a third straight conference title and would have to settle for third. Cooper had the low score for the Big Reds on the day, shooting a 77 to tie for second individually. After bowing out at sectionals last year, Centerville was able to take third place as a team and advance to districts. But despite playing at familiar Edmundson Golf Course, Centerville would struggle and shoot 372 as a team to finish fifth and fall short of a trip to state.
Girls Golf
The Redettes continued their dominate run with a fourth straight trip to the state tournament among other accomplishments this year. Centerville won their fifth straight home invitational, shooting a 371 to finish 46 shots ahead of second place. Elizabeth Meng took home the medalist honors by tying a career-low with an 87. Hannah Bailey was the runner-up, also shooting a career low with a 90. Meng was Centerville’s low shooter with an 18-hole average of 93. Bailey had an average of 98.83 while Taylor Shinn was Centerville’s other low shooter with an average of 96.5. Six different Redettes had rounds of under 100 this season. Also for a fifth straight year, Centerville was SCC champions after shooting a team score of 382 to finish 34 strokes ahead of second-place Davis County. Meng was the medalist with an 88 while Brinley Kauzlarich was the runner-up with a season-low 96. Centerville would qualify for a fourth straight state tournament and would battle wet conditions to place 10th with a two-day score of 816. Shinn led the way for Centerville, placing 31st individually with a two-day score of 193.
Softball (15-16)
An up and down year for the Redettes saw some peaks and valleys in Merle Jones’ first year as head coach. Centerville never won more than three games in a row but also never lost more than three in a row. The Redettes averaged 2.5 errors per game and had times where they had problems at the plate, leading the conference in strikeouts (177). Alyssa McElvain had another solid year on the rubber as the Redettes’ primary starter. She would go 15-13 with a 2.79 ERA and 156 strikeouts against 20 walks in 175 1/3 innings. Claire Mathews was voted to the Class 3A first team while her teammate, Taylor Shinn, was selected to the third team. This is each girl’s first appearance on the all-state softball teams. Mathews, a sophomore, made the transition from shortstop to third base this year. She would lead the team in runs scored (27), triples (three), home runs (two), RBIs (24) and stolen bases (11) while sporting a .340 batting average. Shinn, a junior, also made a move on defense, shifting over to right field this year while moving up in the batting order. She would finish with a team-best .351 batting average to go along with 21 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Shinn once again showed off her glove in field, ending the year with a .933 fielding percentage. Centerville nearly pulled off a huge upset but would drop a hard-fought game 1-0 to state runner-up Louisa-Muscatine in the regional semifinals.
Baseball (24-7)
The defending Class 2A champions had to move up a class this but still found their way back to Des Moines for a third straight season. The boys came out firing, winning 15 of their first 16 games. They would struggle down the stretch of the regular season, going 6-5 before starting playoff action. Centerville were no strangers from playing from behind. It was something they did all season long as they even trailed at some point in 12 of their last 14 games but still battled back to win several of those games. Brady Kauzlarich would earn a first team all-state selection while McCain Oden was selected to the third team. Kauzlarich was selected after leading the team in hitting this season with a .440 batting average and .507 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot. From the mound, Kauzlarich held Centerville's opponents to .194 batting average and threw 56 strikeouts in 54.2 innings of work. On the base paths, Kauzlarich led the class in stolen bases, successfully stealing 40 bases in 44 attempts. Oden sported the third-best batting average on the squad, hitting for a .400 average and a team-high slugging of .550. He hit one of the team's two homers on the season and played most of his games at third base. On the mound he threw 52 innings in 11 appearances for a 2.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Centerville’s quest for titles in consecutive years ended with a 11-1 loss to Central DeWitt in the state quarterfinals.