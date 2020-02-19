Who: Seymour (13-7) vs Murray (15-6)
What: Class 1A – District 10 – Quarterfinal
Where: Nodaway Valley, Greenfield
When: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Matchup history
Murray won the first two meetings this season 61-44 and 70-43 in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament third place game.
One key player for Seymour
Prestyn Lawson has had himself a heck of a season averaging 18 points a game on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 32.9% from deep. Seymour is 12-2 when scoring at least 50 points and 1-5 when they are held under 50. The Warriors were held under 45 points in both meetings so Lawson will have to lead the scoring attack but will also need to get his teammates involved on the offensive end. He will also need to be solid on the other end as Murray posses a lot of threats from the perimeter.
Keys for Seymour
Defend the three-point line and rebound. Murray made seven threes in the first meeting and 10 threes in the second while winning the battle of the glass in both games. Murray has a couple of lethal shooters that Seymour will have to run off the line but also close out on because there will long rebounds on missed shots. The Warriors need to track down the rebounds and avoid giving up second chance points. Turnovers hurt Seymour in that BGC tournament game and they will need to take care of the ball and get into their offense that sees Lawson and Brody Tuttle seeing success inside and outside while getting touches to John Merritt and Angler Parham in the paint.
