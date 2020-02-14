Moulton-Udell basketball

The Moulton-Udell Eagles huddle up before the start of their game against Centerville.

 Photo by Colin Peters/Daily Iowegian

Who: Moulton-Udell (2-17) vs English Valleys (8-12)

What: Class 1A - Region 9 - First Round

Where: North English

When: Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. 

Matchup history

First meeting in QuikStats era (since 2006).

One key player for Moulton-Udell

Derick Hill is one of the leaders of the Eagles and is their three-point shooter. It’s been a tough season for Moulton-Udell as they have lost 15 games in a row. Hill will need to rally the troops for this one as one of three seniors on the team. This could potentially be their last game as an Eagle. Hill can knock them down from outside and they will need his shooting as Moulton-Udell has scored less than 40 points in eight straight contests.

Keys for Moulton-Udell

Slow down Kaden Hall. The sophomore leads English Valleys in points (16.4), rebounds (11.2), assists (2), steals (2.7) and blocks (1.4). Moulton-Udell will need to focus on keeping the ball out of his hands on offense and trying to get him in foul trouble on the other end. Both teams run out a pretty short rotation so staying out of foul trouble will be key for both sides. Getting off to good start in the first quarter will be vital for Moulton-Udell gaining some confidence in the early going and giving themselves a chance for a win.

