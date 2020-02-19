Who: Moravia (12-8) vs North Mahaska (11-9)
What: Class 1A - District 9 - Quarterfinal
Where: Montezuma
When: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Matchup history
These two clashed in the district semifinals last year. North Mahaska would come away with that one 53-42 to advance to the district finals. Carson Brown led the Mohawks with 12 points.
One key player for Moravia
Chace Hamilton has really come into his own in recent weeks. The junior forward has looked really comfortable on the offensive end, averaging 12.3 points on 66.7% shooting from the floor and 57.1% from three. He has a lot of confidence in his game right now and will look to spark not only the Mohawk offense but also the Mohawk defense.
Keys for Moravia
Bring the defensive energy. Moravia is 0-6 when giving up 60 or more points while North Mahaska is 9-1 when scoring at least 60. Moravia gets most of their energy from the defensive end so when they get that going then they play together with a lot more confidence. When everybody is locked in on that end with Brett and Tanner Cormeny causing havoc up top, that is when Moravia is at their best. North Mahaska is a young team that features five kids scoring between seven and 10 points per game with three of those being freshman. These two will once again clash for a second consecutive year as it time for win or go home.