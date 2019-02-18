Who: Moravia (14-6) vs North Mahaska (9-9)
What: Class 1A - District 11 - Semifinal
Where: Ankeny
When: Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Matchup history
First meeting in QuikStats era (since 2006)
One key player for Moravia
Moravia is 10-1 at home, but just 4-5 on road this season. With this being a neutral site, the Mohawks are going to need to build that energy themselves. Brendan Gray brings a lot of that emotion and energy to the floor. The senior helps run the offense and does a great job of pushing the ball in transition. Moravia will need his energy to fuel them on both sides of the ball. The Mohawks are at their best when the crowd and the guys on the floor have energy and can get out and run.
Keys for Moravia
Commit to rebounding. Moravia has gotten into trouble at times this year by not being aggressive on the glass. The Mohawks certainly aren’t the tallest team in the state by any stretch so they have to commit to boxing out and going after the rebound with two hands. They love to get out in transition but they have to make sure to clear the glass on their side of the floor before leaking out. Moravia will also have to limit their turnovers. They can get going too fast at times and make careless passes. They have to take care of the ball and make the smart, easy passes. North Mahaska is a balanced team, they can score inside and out without one go-to guy. Everyone will have to be active on defense for Moravia and ready to help and rotate.