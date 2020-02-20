Who: Centerville (12-9) vs No. 10 Pella (16-5)
What: Class 3A – District 6 – Quarterfinal
Where: Pella
When: Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
Matchup history
These two last met in 2017 for a wild game that saw Pella come away with a 118-76 victory. The Dutch were led by Ryan VanWyk and Donovan Holterhaus, who both finished with 26 points. Brett Kauzlarich would score 28 points with Colton Belloma adding 16 points for Centerville.
One key player for Centerville
Quinton Koestner has had a few big games to lead Centerville this year. They are going to need a huge two-way game from him in this one. Koestner loves to get out in transition or get to his corner three looks and he will have to execute in both to keep up with the high scoring Dutch. Koestner will need to be sharp on the defensive end and try to create turnovers for a team that ranks in the lower half of the class in steals per game at 6.2.
Keys for Centerville
Defense. Pella is the third-highest scoring team in the state at 77.5 points per game. They do it inside, outside and at the free throw line. Pella plays at an extremely high pace which is what Centerville likes but getting into a track meet with the Dutch might night be what the Big Reds really want. Pella’s top three seniors of Logan Shetterly (19.6 points per game), Trenton Sturgeon (14.5 points per game) and John Oltman (13.6 points per game) are a talented bunch that Centerville will try to slow down. Matthew McDonald will have his hands full against some good length from Pella but the 20-point per game scorer should be able to get to his spots. Koestner and Brady Kauzlarich will have to knock down some outside shots and defend the perimeter well while Trent McCann will hope to continue his success as a slasher and playmaker to help lead Centerville to a potential upset.