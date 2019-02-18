Who: Centerville (7-11) vs No. 7 Fairfield (16-3)
What: Class 3A - Substate - Quarterfinal
Where: Fairfield
When: Monday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.
Matchup history
Fairfield held Centerville to a season-low in scoring in a 68-29 win over the Big Reds a couple of weeks ago. No one for Centerville scored in double figures with Brady Kauzlarich and Matt McDonald both finishing with six points. Fairfield was led by Tristin Waugh’s 18 points while Austin Simpson had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, out-rebounding Centerville by himself. The Big Reds were out-rebounded 44-12.
One key player for Centerville
Matt McDonald was limited to just two rebounds in the first matchup, he needs to make that his number one priority in the rematch. Centerville was second to last in the SCC in rebounds averaging 22.3 per game. Meanwhile, Fairfield ranks seventh in all of Class 3A averaging 33.2 rebounds per game. McDonald will have to help close that gap for Centerville and really attack the glass on both ends. Likewise, he will need to be just as aggressive on the offense end as the Big Reds were starved on offense. Centerville should work him in pick and rolls or pick and pops or try and get him in the post to take some of the pressure away from their guards.
Keys for Centerville
Take care of the ball and value each and every possession. Mistakes have to be limited against a ranked opponent, especially in the playoffs. Centerville’s guards have to be smart and really put together a good two-way night on both ends of the floor. The Big Reds will probably need to get out in transition and to do that they have to box out and get a handful of takeaways. Centerville needs to attack the rim. They shot 3-of-14 from three and only attempted one free throw all game. The Big Reds will need to drive hard to the rim, looking to score but willing to take contact. Centerville should look to get out to a fast start with the chance of Fairfield looking past this matchup after what happened in the first meeting.