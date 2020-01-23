The brackets for the upcoming girls and boys Bluegrass Conference Basketball Tournaments were recently released. Pending any changes due to weather, here is a look at a couple of area teams’ paths.

First round games will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Moravia (4-9) girls going to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (1-14). If the Lady Mohawks win they will stay on the road to play Lamoni (12-2) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. If they lose on Saturday, they will play in a consolation game on Monday against the loser of Diagonal (4-9) vs Mormon Trail (1-12).

Following the Moravia game on Saturday in Bussey, the Moulton-Udell (2-11) boys will play Mormon Trail (4-8) at 7:30 p.m. with the winner traveling to battle Lamoni (12-1) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The loser will play on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against the loser of Diagonal (5-5) and Twin Cedars (1-12).

The Seymour (8-4) and Moravia (8-5) boys both received byes to the quarterfinals and will subsequently play each other at Lamoni on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Moulton-Udell and Seymour girls also received byes to the quarterfinals. Moulton-Udell (7-6) will go to Lamoni to face Murray (5-8) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Seymour (8-5) will host the winner of Diagonal (4-9) and Mormon Trail (1-12) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Moulton-Udell is the host site for this year’s semifinals, third-place games and championship games. The semifinals will be on Jan. 30 (boys) and Jan. 31 (girls) with the third-place games and championships on Saturday, Feb. 1.

